CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim K Impersonated Kourtney On SNL With Kris And Khloé, And It Was Spot-On

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeave it to Kim Kardashian to make Saturday Night Live a family affair. The superstar celeb had plenty of standout moments during her hosting debut on Saturday, Oct. 9, but for fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, one sketch in particular totally won the night. The Kardashians poked fun at all their family drama in a TV courtroom sketch, and it proved that Kim Kardashian’s Kourtney impression is seriously next-level.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Kris Jenner went on a huge rant about Khloé Kardashian

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenners are a close-knit family, and Kris Jenner has proven so once again by going on a huge rant about how much she loves daughter Khloé Kardashian. Gushing about Khloé on Instagram, Kris told followers she wanted to share her "love and appreciation" for her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mikey Day
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Halsey
Person
Kim K
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Continues Her Goth Streak in a Mesh Dress & Fall’s Favorite Boots

Kourtney Kardashian continued her edgy streak as she grabbed dinner with Travis Barker and Kendall Jenner this week. Stopping by Zero Bond in New York on Thursday night, the Poosh founder opted for her new go-to outfit combination: all-black monochrome. The look came courtesy of Rick Owens and Gucci, layering a cutout mesh shrug over a coordinating little black bralette and skirt with a fuzzy bag to match. On her feet, Kourtney tapped one of this year’s biggest up-and-coming brands, Gia Borghini. A collaboration with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the square-toe boots featured sleek black leather uppers and a rubber tap heel measuring...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner Bundles Up In A Red Coat After Kim’s ‘SNL’ Debut With Khloe & Corey Gamble

Fresh off their unforgettable ‘SNL’ cameos, mother-daughter duo Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were spotted leaving NYC on the morning of Oct. 10. Kris Jenner, 65, looked fabulous in a bright red coat as she left her New York City hotel! The self-proclaimed momager hilariously held onto a mug of coffee as she stepped outside on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 10 alongside her daughter Khloe Kardashian, 37, and boyfriend Corey Gamble, 40. The trio were all in town for Kim Kardashian‘s Saturday Night Live hosting debut, which Kris and Khloe also appeared on.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ impersonation

Machine Gun Kelly wants revenge after pal Pete Davidson poked fun at the “Bloody Valentine” singer and his relationship with Megan Fox during the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”. “i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl,” Kelly, 31, joked in a post...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian Join Kim Kardashian West in ‘SNL’ Courtroom Parody to Discuss Family Issues

While hosting Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian West took her family to court in a parody called “The People’s Kourt.” In the sketch, Kardashian West impersonated her sister Kourtney Kardashian as she judged and listened to her family present their issues, with Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner making special appearances and playing themselves. When Khloe took the stand she complained that Kim stole her makeup artist to which Heidi Gardner’s Kardashian West (dressed in her recent MET Gala look) argued, “I needed him today!” After Khloe reminded her that no one could see her in her MET Gala look, she also threatened to...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Rob Kardashian Flashes Big Smile In Rare New Pic With Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, & Travis Barker!

Rob Kardashian is one to keep a low profile, but we finally got a peek at the 34-year-old in a new pic posted by his big sister on Monday night!. Dream Kardashian‘s poppa was all smiles while out to dinner with Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker… or at least that’s what we’re gathering from this latest Instagram upload (above)! The KKW Beauty founder shared the rare pic of her brother cheesing next to KoKo, along with a snap of hot couple Kourt and Trav, to her account yesterday, captioning it:
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

'SNL': See Halsey, Kris Jenner Join Kim Kardashian for 'People's Court' Spoof

Following the finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, Kim Kardashian headed back to reality TV with her family on Saturday Night Live. In a courtroom sketch called The People’s Kourt, the SNL host portrayed Judge Kourtney Kardashian where she heard a handful of “serious family issues” from her family.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian reveals that Kourtney and Travis are her "fave couple"

Kim Kardashian West has revealed that sister Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker are one of her favourite couples in a new Instagram post. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star previously appeared to be a little awkward when discussing Kourtney and Travis (particularly on the topic of their repeated PDAing), so it's nice to see the family all getting along.
CELEBRITIES
963kklz.com

Kim K. Kills It On SNL!

Kim Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and actually did a good job. The writers gave her solid jokes for her monologue …specially ones that roasted her famous family. The Mike & Carla Morning Show have clips that everyone is talking about this morning!
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Kim K Parodied The Bachelorette On SNL With About A Million Celeb Cameos

The latest Saturday Night Live episode featured a hilarious sketch with Kim Kardashian and a surprising amount of celeb guests. Kardashian, who headlined the show on Saturday, Oct. 9, showed off her comedic chops during a reality TV parody of The Bachelorette that even had an appearance by franchise star Tyler Cameron. Here’s what happened during Kim Kardashian’s Bachelorette SNL sketch that has the internet buzzing.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Kim K Roasted Her Whole Family In A SNL Monologue So Brutal It'll Make You Gasp

Kim Kardashian definitely made sure her Saturday Night Live hosting debut would be a memorable one. Right when she hit the stage on Saturday, Oct. 9, Kardashian launched into an unexpectedly fiery monologue that took aim at everything from her divorce from Kanye West to conspiracy theories that her mom leaked her video with Ray J. Seriously, you need to see the video of Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue to believe it, because the jokes are absolutely brutal.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian just roasted Kim on her Instagram Story

The Kardashian sisters have been poking a far amount of fun at Kim recently, with both Khloé and Kourtney taking to Instagram to (lovingly) troll the Skims founder. Well, it looks like they're not done yet, with Khloé savagely roasting her sister Kim Kardashian in her Instagram Stories, re-sharing a hilarious meme about Kim's tanning obsession.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy