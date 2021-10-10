Kim K Impersonated Kourtney On SNL With Kris And Khloé, And It Was Spot-On
Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make Saturday Night Live a family affair. The superstar celeb had plenty of standout moments during her hosting debut on Saturday, Oct. 9, but for fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, one sketch in particular totally won the night. The Kardashians poked fun at all their family drama in a TV courtroom sketch, and it proved that Kim Kardashian’s Kourtney impression is seriously next-level.www.elitedaily.com
