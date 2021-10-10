Lit firework put in Somerset County resident’s mailbox, state police investigate
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a criminal mischief incident where a lit firework was put in a Lower Turkeyfoot Township resident’s mailbox on Oct. 4.
The incident occurred at 9:06 a.m. on the 2000 block of Humbert Road where a lit firecracker was put in a resident’s mailbox causing damage to the mailbox and the mail inside, according to state police.Police: Man had two toddlers in truck when breaking speed limit
Anyone with any information in the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Somerset at (814)-445-4104.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 4