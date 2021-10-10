CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Threads that bind

By Natalie Gale
Boston
Boston
 7 days ago

"Fabric of a Nation" opens at the Museum of Fine Arts, putting quilting front and center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yosV_0cMt8g3900
Bisa Butler’s "To God and Truth" resuscitates an 1889 photograph of the Morris Brown College baseball team. It's part of the Museum of Fine Arts latest show "Fabric of a Nation." Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

The Museum of Fine Arts’ “Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories” features centuries of quilts in a new exhibit.

“[Quilts] can be a kind of soft landing — a way to tell the story of difficult topics,” Carolyn Mazloomi, the founder of the Women of Color Quilters Network, recently told the New York Times.

“Fabric of a Nation” strings together dozens of quilted artworks, including a piece by Mazloomi, each offering a unique glimpse into a facet of American history.

The exhibit, which runs Sunday through Jan. 17, explores three centuries of American quilting, from unidentified works made during the 1700s to pieces made in recent years by contemporary artists.

In “Fabric of a Nation,” quilts made during the Depression of old sacks hang alongside those of imported silked owned by wealthy merchants in the 18th century.

“Quilting has been done throughout the world,” said exhibit curator, Jennifer Swope, the MFA’s David and Roberta Logie Associate Curator of Textile and Fashion Arts, “but what we’re trying to explore here is what makes American quilts different. It seems to have a resonance here with our own history in a way that I don’t think it does in other places.”

From pioneer quilts made in the Midwest to quilted artwork made recently in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, the exhibit shows that quilting has had a hand in countless aspects of American history.

The section titled “Unseen Hands” invites viewers to think about the many folks behind centuries-old, unidentified quilts, their names, and faces lost to history. Some of these quilts were made for simple domestic purposes, their seamstresses unknown.

Others were woven of silk that came from the opposite side of the globe. A delicately embroidered deep blue silk quilt was a symbol of status to the wealthy Boston merchant who purchased it in the nineteenth century. But the indigo behind the quilt’s stunning color was processed by enslaved people in the American South.

Just five of the exhibit’s pieces are on loan, while the rest are from the MFA’s own quilt collection, either acquired or donated.

“We have amazing examples in this collection because people have been giving us this stuff for a hundred years,” said Swope. “And they often come with an incredible story,” she added, explaining that the fifth governor of Massachusetts, Increase Sumner, supposedly took his dying breath under a red silk quilt hanging in this exhibit.

For the first time, the exhibit brings together artist Harriet Powers’ only two surviving quilts: her Bible quilt, on loan from the Smithsonian Museum, and the MFA’s Pictorial quilt. Powers, born into slavery in Georgia, was a folk artist and quiltmaker known for her storytelling abilities and for producing some of the finest examples of 19th-century Southern quilting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpI2r_0cMt8g3900
For the first time, the exhibit brings together artist Harriet Powers’ only two surviving quilts: her Bible quilt, on loan from the Smithsonian Museum, and the MFA’s Pictorial quilt (shown). Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

The National Japanese American Historical Society has loaned another significant work — a quilt made by elementary school children at the Poston internment camp during World War II. Alongside the quilt, on which each student stitched their name by hand, the MFA runs the poem “That Damned Fence,” a haunting anonymous poem written in the Poston camp.

On the contemporary end of the exhibit’s collection, Bisa Butler’s “To God and Truth” resuscitates an 1889 photograph of the Morris Brown College baseball team. Butler reconstructs the photo with thousands of pieces of vibrantly colored fabric, in a slightly larger-than-life scale.

“[Butler] used textiles to look back and sort of reanimate and really humanize these figures,” explained Swope.

Swope encourages viewers to take a moment to sit with each piece, reading the captions and considering how and why each was made. Certain pieces signified incredible wealth in their day, although our 21st-century wealth signifiers look a whole lot different. Other pieces took unimaginable time and energy, made long before modern textile technology.

“Most women are making quilts for their families,” Mazloomi told the Times. “They don’t give a hoot if somebody sees them or not.” The intense domestic association with quilting only adds to the significance of these pieces hanging on a museum wall. These are pieces of art historically made by poor folks, by women, and by enslaved people.

“The intimate nature of quilts brings people into the work and kind of disarms them,” said Swope, whether these quilts are simply gorgeous to look at, or are helping to piece together the story of a nation. Or a bit of both.

Comments / 0

Related
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

'An international destination': This tucked-away SF landmark has drawn crowds for 35 years

On a windy Saturday afternoon, dozens of San Franciscans perch on a small outcrop of rocks jutting into the bay. Stunt planes fly overhead, spiraling downward while spewing dizzying plumes of smoke. Every few minutes, a Blue Angel sonic booms through the sky. And underneath all the Fleet Week sights and sounds, the high tide rolls in, sending soft ocean tones through one of San Francisco’s oldest art installations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ARTnews

The 10 Best Booths at Frieze London: From Boy-Band Personas to Audio-Visual Healing Environments and More

Frieze London, the British capital’s premier art fair, returned in-person on Wednesday after a pandemic-imposed break, and there was an air of excitement as people quaffed champagne and masks seemed to be optional. Many artists were present, some having crossed continents, adding to the sense of celebration. Several galleries reported brisk sales, with museums and private foundations snapping up Stephen Friedman’s entire solo booth dedicated to Deborah Roberts at prices between $125,000–$150,000 and blue-chip galleries Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, White Cube, Thaddaeus Ropac, and others also placing top-tier works with collectors and museums. While blue-chip galleries were out in force,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Massachusetts State
hppr.org

Growing on the High Plains: The Ties That Bind (Echinacea)

On the High Plains, we grow accustomed to sightings of certain wildflowers and plants that tend to grow easily in our unpredictable climate. One of those is our purple pal the coneflower, which was the topic of a recent article in The New York Times. Some of you may know that it's also known as echinacea—one of this region's most ancient, medicinal plants. The story covers Kelly Kindscher of the University of Kansas. He's an ethnobotanist and professor of environmental studies, specializing in flora of the prairie.
ANIMALS
Kingsport Times-News

Weddings bind generations and families in celebration

Our lives are paced by milestones that define each age: birth, graduations, weddings, children and death. We experience a cascade of beginnings and ends, of starts, stops and continuances. “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” Some of our experiences are sad; others are full of joy and wonder. Some events are absolute. Others are but a new stage of an ongoing story.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS Pittsburgh

Controversial Stephen Foster Statue To Move From Pittsburgh To Museum Exhibit In Los Angeles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the fate of the Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh remains in limbo, another controversial statue is headed out of town. The statue of Pittsburgh-born songwriter Stephen Foster will be part of a museum exhibit in Los Angeles — alongside decommissioned statues from the Confederacy. Before it was removed from Oakland, the statue was a lightning rod of controversy. And for the past three years, the city has been unable to find anyone to take it — until now. Foster was the most famous American songwriter of the 19th century — born and raised in Lawrenceville — penning songs...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

Brooklyn Art Project Highlights Black, Latinx Artists’ Response To Social Injustice

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A powerful art project is underway in DUMBO. The goal is to bring the community together in the face of challenges so many have been facing. The project is called “Murals for the Movement,” and it winds through DUMBO. Local Black and Latinx artists are painting murals in response to social injustice. Marka 27’s piece is called “Back to the Essence, Brooklyn.” It’s a celebration of the African Diaspora. “We’re constantly looked at as victims throughout history,” he said. “People don’t really look at our strong heritage, our strengths, our beauty, our pride, our culture. We come from immense wealth in...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bind#Art#Japanese American#Smithsonian Museum#The New York Times#Quilting#Mfa
Rolling Stone

Choose Your Master: Could NFTs Change the Face of the Music Industry?

There are plenty of question marks around NFTs at the moment—but the biggest question is whether NFTs are a bubble about to burst, or the beginning of a boom. A lot of the chatter online about NFTs places them mostly in the “uncharted territory” realm. But regardless of the looming question marks, a huge number of musicians, sportspeople, and artists have been cashing in on NFTs steadily over the past year, albeit to mixed success.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Nail Artist Coca Michelle on Creating ‘Visual Poetry’

Click here to read the full article. Over the past two decades, Coca Michelle has painted the nails of hundreds of people. These days, however, she is focused on beautifying the claws of just a handful of A-list clients. Michelle is a nail artist and “visual poet,” as she calls herself on social media, who first got her start in the beauty industry at the age of six. Her parents kept a small nail salon in East London where Michelle would spend after-school hours.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewSpring 2019 Nail Trends from Fashion Week “I would...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Miami

The Return Of Art Basel Miami Beach Is Great News For Local Artists

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Working on her art, the artist who goes by the name Elidea feels the excitement. It has been a busy time for the Italian born artist who now calls Miami home. Busy and excited because Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week, postponed due to the COVID pandemic in 2020, are set to open November 30. Local artists like Elidea were impacted by the 2020 Art Basel cancellation because they depend on the crowds that the show attracts to also visit their galleries and independent exhibitions. In addition, local galleries weren’t open due to COVID restrictions and sales...
MIAMI, FL
Art in America

A Sign of the Times: Kahlil Robert Irving and Lyndon Barrois Jr. at 47 Canal

A study of time via collage and sculpture, “Dreamsickle” is Kahlil Robert Irving and Lyndon Barrois Jr.’s first joint exhibition since 2017. The artists attempt to convey how the friction and overlap between, say, the timelines of American history books and the imagined time of cinema might prove generative in some regard—whether for social equity or personal dreams. The results are mixed. Many of the works (all 2021) capture the mundane experience of life on the internet (via memes, social media, headlines), but these feel dry, almost didactic, representing something that is rather self-evident—the internet is a cacophony. The more...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
pghcitypaper.com

New Pittsburgh exhibition pulls renowned female artist out of Andy Warhol’s shadow

The Andy Warhol Museum is still uncovering works that reveal a lot about the famed pop artist, even decades after his death in 1987. Jessica Beck, the Milton Fine curator of art at the museum, says new discoveries not only give insight to Warhol, but to others in his circle of fellow artists and performers, as well as lovers and ingénues who inspired him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX59

Gary Paulsen, author of ‘Hatchet,’ dies at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Paulsen, the acclaimed and prolific children’s author who often drew upon his rural affinities and wide-ranging adventures for tales that included “Hatchet,” “Brian’s Winter” and “Dogsong,” has died at age 82. Random House Children’s Books announced that Paulsen died “suddenly” Wednesday but did not immediately provide further details. Literary agent […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolling Stone

French Montana Collaborates with KILIAN Paris

French Montana and Kilian Hennessy spoke with Rolling Stone about their collaboration for Angels’ Share, a fragrance in the new KILIAN Paris collection. Angels’ Share is one of two inaugural scents in the collection, The Liquors. This marks the first collaboration between the two, who originally met virtually during quarantine. Hennessy, the son of Jean Hennessy, has worked on this fragrance for 14 years. French Montana and Kilian Hennessy went through three variations of the design before finalizing the official scent. Hennessy stated that his family background in making cognac is similar to creating a perfume because it’s “the art of blending.” KILIAN Paris    
MONTANA STATE
Deadline

Scott Kushner & Michael Simon Launch F Street Productions; Set Original Podcasts ‘Unsung’ & ‘The Occult Unveiled’

EXCLUSIVE: Media veterans Michael A. Simon and Scott Kushner have teamed to launch F Street Productions, a company dedicated to developing and producing original, cross-platform scripted entertainment. Based in New York and Los Angeles, the company will focus on content that lives at the intersection of storytelling and lifestyle. F Street is kicking things off with two original podcasts, episodic series Unsung and The Occult Unveiled, that are currently in post-production. Premiere dates will be announced soon. Additional original cross-platform content is expected to be announced shortly. Unsung is inspired by the real-life exploits of musician and rock legend Kasim Sulton. In...
TV & VIDEOS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chris Zurawsky: Our Stephen Foster may be headed for LA

While the battle continues around the potential removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh’s Schenley Park, another controversial piece of historic local public art currently under wraps is set to return to public view … 2,500 miles away. In September, the Pittsburgh Arts Commission unanimously approved loaning a statue...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WWD

Mushroom Leather Is About to Bloom for Fashion

Make room for ‘shrooms: The world of fashion and the world of mushrooms converged in 2021 through fungi-inspired looks on the runways and the introduction of mycelium vegan leather designer products. But those examples might just be a trickle compared to what comes next. Following a $60 million Series D...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy