Car Chase in Ontario County Leads to Stolen Guns & More
Two people from Rochester are facing weapons charges after a car chase by Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies. Just before 4:00pm Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Johnson Hill Road in Bristol. As deputies approached the residence, a truck fled the scene. Deputies attempted to get the truck to pull over but it accelerated, trying to flee from them. During the pursuit, the truck went into a soy bean field in East Bloomfield, then continued on to Route 444 and onto Route 96 before losing control of the vehicle in the Railside Market parking lot in Victor.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
