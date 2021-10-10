CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Car Chase in Ontario County Leads to Stolen Guns & More

By Ed Vivenzio
 7 days ago
Two people from Rochester are facing weapons charges after a car chase by Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies. Just before 4:00pm Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Johnson Hill Road in Bristol. As deputies approached the residence, a truck fled the scene. Deputies attempted to get the truck to pull over but it accelerated, trying to flee from them. During the pursuit, the truck went into a soy bean field in East Bloomfield, then continued on to Route 444 and onto Route 96 before losing control of the vehicle in the Railside Market parking lot in Victor.

FL Radio Group

Impaired Driver Hits Sheriff’s Car

A Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a collision on Route 13 in Ithaca. WENY reports the collision occurred Friday night when a vehicle swerved into the median where the deputy was monitoring traffic. Deputies allege the driver, Meagan Condie of Cortland, showed signs of impairment. She was arrested...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

DWI Arrest in the Town of Milo

A Penn Yan man has been arrested on DWI charges in the town of Milo. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Johnathan Folts just after 1:30am, Friday, following a traffic stop on State Route 54. After being subjected to standard field sobriety tests, Folts was arrested and transported to the Yates County Jail for a chemical test and held for arraignment.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Varick Woman Arrested for Speeding and No Insurance

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 8:55 am the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Angelina M. Ely, age 30, of Varick, New York following a traffic stop on Black Brook Road. Ely was stopped by police for speeding. During the stop it was discovered that the vehicle that Ely was operating was suspended for not having insurance. Ely was issued traffic tickets for speed greater than 55, no seat belt, operating a suspended vehicle, and operating a vehicle without insurance. She was released of traffic tickets and is due in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on December 2nd, 2021, at 12:00 pm to answer the charges.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

APD Investigating Possible Shooting

The Auburn Police Department is reporting a possible shooting incident Saturday morning. The alleged incident occurred on Barber Street at approximately 1:45am. The Auburn Police are requesting anyone with information contact them at 315-255-4702. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590,...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Woman Arrested for DWI

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Village of Newark woman after an investigation into a one car motor vehicle collision that occurred on Wednesday October 13th, 2021. Deputies arrested Tara M. Smith, age 36, of West Miller Street in the Village of Newark. Ms....
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca PD Announces Special Detail for West End

With the continued uptick in violent crimes affecting Ithaca’s West End Community, the Ithaca Police Department has announced it will continue to increase its presence in the area. The department reports the increased violence has led to a special detail which will include investigators, patrol officers, and members of the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Farmington Woman Arrested on Warrant

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Farmington woman on a bench warrant issued out of the Walworth Town Court. Deputies arrested Sandra Pearsall, age 35, of Martz Road in Farmington on a bench warrant issued out of the Walworth Town Court for failure to appear. Pearsall is alleged to have failed to appear in court to answer to charges from a previous arrest in November of 2020.
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Drug Take Back Events Next Week

Local law enforcement agencies will be partnering with pharmacies next week for a drug take back event. Expired or unused medication can be taken to either the Kinney Drugs in Seneca Falls or the Walgreens in Waterloo (both on Rt 5&20) for safe disposal Saturday, October 23 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Both locations will also have gun locks available to help prevent misuse of firearms.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

On Monday, October 11, 2021, at 8:48 am the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested James L. Dyer II, age 35, of Seneca Falls, New York following a domestic dispute. During the domestic it was reported to police that Dyer made threats of physical harm to the victim. Dyer was charged with one count of harassment in the second degree, a violation. He was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. An order of protection was requested on the victim’s behalf.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Lodi Woman Accused of Using Fake $100 Bill

A Lodi woman has been arrested for allegedly knowingly passing a counterfeit 1-HUNDRED dollar bill at an Ovid business. 64-year old Linda Barnard is charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument and was released on an appearance ticket for Ovid Town Court. Get the top stories on your...
LODI, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of 57 year old Sodus man following the investigation of a domestic dispute in the Village of Sodus Point. It is alleged that John M. Kennedy, of N Fitzhugh St, was involved in an argument with a family member and during that argument he made threatening gestures with a fork and spit in their face. Kennedy’s alleged actions violated a refrain from order of protection issued by the Town of Sodus Court. Kennedy was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Contempt in the First Degree. Kennedy was transported to the Wayne County Jail for centralized arraignment and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Sodus Court at a later date to answer to the charges.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Update: Police Find Body of Missing Newark Man

The body of a Newark man reported missing last week was found by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Roy “R.J.” Vandemortel was last seen in Clifton Springs at the Tops Plaza on September 30th. Troopers say his body was found in a nearby wooded area. The Medical Examiner’s Office...
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Parole Granted to Eric Smith

Eric Smith has been granted parole. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision granted Smith parole earlier this month after previously denying his requests ten consecutive times. Smith killed 4-year old Derrick Robie of Savona when he was just 13-years old in 1993. In a case that made national headlines,...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
