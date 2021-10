KANSAS CITY -- The 2021 season is in the books, and almost as quickly as the Royals’ final game ended were the players already looking forward to next year. As disappointing as Kansas City's 74-88 record was, the Royals were in a good place when they packed up to go home on Sunday. They met their overall expectation within the industry while transitioning some important pieces into the Majors. And they have tons of talent in the Minor Leagues ready to unload in Kansas City.

