CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fzf69_0cMt8EWv00

Cleveland Browns are making the never fun trip to the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are a team led by a young quarterback with plenty of playmakers on his side. Then on the defensive side is the likes of Derwin James and Joey Bosa anchoring things.

Los Angeles is coming off a win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Justin Herbert was very good and running back Austin Ekeler was a major problem that could not be stopped. Tight end Jared Cook shower why he can be a matchup issue. This game is another great challenge for the revolving Cleveland defense.

The Browns are fresh off a now 14-7 win of their own against the Minnesota Vikings. Though it was a win, it wasn’t one of the more exciting as Cleveland’s offense looked terrible.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled substantially and missed on plenty of throws that he wish he could have back. It came out this week that Mayfield has a shoulder injury that could be causing some issues. The matchup with the Chargers gives Mayfield a chance to bounce back.

Two teams that are alike in some ways and have stars on both sides of the ball, this game should be an enjoyable mid-day matchup.

Here is where you can find the game!

  • When: Sunday, October 10th
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

fuboTV is a great option that you can use on just about any device. That includes your TV, gaming system, laptop, iPad and Roku devices! Even start out with a free trial to test it out.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield: Browns announce tough news on injury

The Cleveland Browns announced today that quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Should there be a concern?. The questions have been mounting for the Cleveland Browns the last two weeks, was Baker Mayfield’s shoulder healthy? He suffered a big hit vs. the Houston Texans and hasn’t really looked right since.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Minnesota Vikings#Cbs Fubotv#Roku#Sports Illustrated#Browns Digest#Twitter
Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 Inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Silver and Black face the Los Angeles Chargers in just 90 minutes. Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:. ©2021 by the Las Vegas Raiders. All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced without the express written permission of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football News

Las Vegas vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Game Preview

Las Vegas vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3. Record: Las Vegas (3-0), Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Las Vegas vs Los Angeles Chargers Game Preview. Why Las...
NFL
chargers

Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns. Take a frame-by-frame look at Mike Williams' 72-yard, 2nd quarter touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman activated, will debut Sunday vs. Chargers; OL Tyre Phillips also back

Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman was activated off injured reserve Saturday, clearing the way for the first-round pick to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. With starting wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) ruled out, coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he expected Bateman, who’s practiced for the past three weeks, to play Sunday. The former Minnesota star ...
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
275
Followers
515
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy