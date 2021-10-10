CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens RB Latavius Murray praises the throwing ability of QB Lamar Jackson

By Robert Sobus
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens are on a hot streak, winning their last three games and holding a 3-1 record to start the 2021 season. Despite losing three of their running backs before the season began, the Ravens have shown that they can get production on the ground from players such as quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs Ty’Son Williams, Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray and Le’Veon Bell. The team has also shown that they can produce through the air regardless of what others around the league may think.

