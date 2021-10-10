CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

This Date in Baseball

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

1906 -- Ed Walsh of the Chicago White Sox pitched a two-hitter over the Chicago Cubs for a 3-0 win and a 2-1 lead in the World Series. 1913 -- Eddie Plank tossed a two-hitter against the New York Giants to give the Philadelphia Athletics a 3-1 victory and the World Series in five games.

News-Democrat

What happened behind the scenes that led the St. Louis Cardinals to fire Mike Shildt?

In a stunning move made eight days after the conclusion of their season, the St. Louis Cardinals dismissed manager Mike Shildt on Thursday, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced. “We have determined that we have a philosophical difference in the direction that our Major...
The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
Corey Kluber
Ed Walsh
Didi Gregorius
Nomar Garciaparra
Bill Dickey
Homer
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn't work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
FanSided

This former Cardinals player could be St. Louis' next manager

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker appears to be a candidate for the managerial opening. The St. Louis Cardinals’ move to fire manager Mike Shildt stunned the industry. No one, and I mean absolutely no one, saw it coming. Yet within minutes of the news to announce the move, candidates to replace Shildt at the helm had already begun to surface.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

BenFred: Cardinals' 'philosophical' reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak

A dysfunctional day for the Cardinals ended with a lot of lingering confusion and one reminder made quite clear. Former manager Mike Shildt learned the hard way. The future manager, whether it’s Oliver Marmol, Stubby Clapp, Skip Schumaker, Matt Holliday, Carlos Beltran or some other surprise candidate, better understand it before he says yes to the job.
SFGate

A Giants fan behind home plate deeply annoyed Dodgers-Giants Game 5 viewers

San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate. The fan, who was wearing a jersey, hat and necklace/chain of some sort, frequently...
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora's Emotions With Daughter: 'I Know What They've Been Through'

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
CBS Sports

2021 MLB playoffs schedule: Dates, times for postseason baseball with Yankees vs. Red Sox in Wild Card Game

The 2021 MLB postseason has arrived. The Yankees and Red Sox were the last teams to clinch playoff spots this season, and the AL East rivals will meet in Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park in Boston. The Dodgers, despite 106 wins, will have to face the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. The Rays, Astros, White Sox, Giants, Brewers and Braves round out the playoff field.
