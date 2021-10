It was another weekend of engine penalty drama and wet weather racing in this year’s Formula One (F1) calendar at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix (GP), which took place from Friday, Oct. 8 to Sunday, Oct. 12 at Istanbul Park. Lewis Hamilton, who came into the weekend with a mere two-point lead over Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship, saw his role from the 2021 Russian GP reversed as Hamilton focused on damage control after his engine change grid penalty and Verstappen aimed to flip the championship lead.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO