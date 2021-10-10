The emergency declaration has ended, but the opioid addiction crisis continues | Opinion

Many people in the United States do not get the health care services they need and/or deserve, even if they have insurance. The health care debate in the United States is incomplete. While access to care is essential, the quality of care is just as important. Many Americans have health insurance, but still do not receive the care they deserve. How many people know doctors legally have the right to refuse to treat patients? Only emergency rooms cannot refuse treatment and often, by then, it is too late.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO