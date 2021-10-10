The emergency declaration has ended, but the opioid addiction crisis continues | Opinion
Weather or other natural emergencies come and go. State or federal emergency declarations eventually expire. It’s the normal course of natural disasters. However, the opioid addiction crisis is not a natural disaster. Its roots are in greed, ignorance, and neglect. It has destroyed lives and families. It has stretched our social fabric to the breaking point. The opioid addition crisis is not over simply because Governor Tom Wolf’s state of emergency declaration expired on August 25, 2021.www.pennlive.com
