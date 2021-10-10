CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hershey, PA

The emergency declaration has ended, but the opioid addiction crisis continues | Opinion

By Guest Editorial
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Weather or other natural emergencies come and go. State or federal emergency declarations eventually expire. It’s the normal course of natural disasters. However, the opioid addiction crisis is not a natural disaster. Its roots are in greed, ignorance, and neglect. It has destroyed lives and families. It has stretched our social fabric to the breaking point. The opioid addition crisis is not over simply because Governor Tom Wolf’s state of emergency declaration expired on August 25, 2021.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Fauci says move by Texas to ban mandates will damage public health

WASHNGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying Sunday that it is “really unfortunate” that Gov. Greg Abbott has moved to ban vaccine mandates in the state of Texas. The nation’s leading infectious disease doctor, speaking on Fox News Sunday, said that the Republican governor’s decision to block businesses from requiring inoculations would damage public health since vaccines are the “most effective means” to stop the spread of COVID-19.
TEXAS STATE
PennLive.com

Unfinished Business: Let’s have an honest discussion about health care

Many people in the United States do not get the health care services they need and/or deserve, even if they have insurance. The health care debate in the United States is incomplete. While access to care is essential, the quality of care is just as important. Many Americans have health insurance, but still do not receive the care they deserve. How many people know doctors legally have the right to refuse to treat patients? Only emergency rooms cannot refuse treatment and often, by then, it is too late.
HEALTH SERVICES
PennLive.com

Unvaccinated Floridians embrace COVID-19 antibody treatment but so do the vaccinated

It isn’t just people who are unvaccinated using Florida’s 25 monoclonal antibody treatment clinics, according to Florida officials. About 45% of the more than 135,000 people who have received the COVID-19 treatment were fully vaccinated, state officials estimate. In parts of the state with higher vaccination rates, such as Miami-Dade County, the percentage has been as much as 60%.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
111K+
Followers
49K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy