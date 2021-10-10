CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Laurens, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 11:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 20:40:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Laurens; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. Ocmulgee River near Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski and Bleckley Counties. Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson, Washington and Johnson Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Dublin. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 22.8 feet and slowly falling. * Flood stage is 21 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 3.3 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 23 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands and natural flood plain along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 80. Flooding will increase on some dirt river access roads. The water level will be at least one foot deep in some sections of the roads.

alerts.weather.gov

