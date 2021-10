Our family wholeheartedly supports a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all eligible Portland Public Schools students and staff. The district already has a mandate for staff and is considering one for students ages 12 and up, which should be expanded to encompass younger age ranges as those vaccines win FDA approval. Arguments against a COVID vaccine mandate are based on politics and conspiracy theories, rather than common sense, science, logic and reason.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO