When should I move this rhododendron? Ask an expert

By Kym Pokorny
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gardening season is winding down, but you may still have some questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

