When should I move this rhododendron? Ask an expert

During the fall and winter when I was 22, I traveled across the country with a boyfriend, camping through the South and Southwest. We camped throughout, rom the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and cooked shrimp over a propane camping stove. We headed down to Key West to see my father and eat at his fabulous restaurant, Pepe’s Cafe. We drove up and down the west coast of Florida to eat oysters in Apalachicola. We camped in Slidell, La., and went into New Orleans to eat in the French Quarter and listen to some music. We hit Texas, which by the way is 18 hours across. We ate chicken-fried steak at a truck stop in East Texas, and camped down south on South Padre Island. We drove down to El Paso to buy Tony Lama cowboy boots, where I learned, “If the heel don’t slip, the boot don’t fit.”

