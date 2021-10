Lewis Hamilton continued to look very much in charge of proceedings at Istanbul Park, as he topped the times at the end of second practice for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix. Hamilton was 0.166s ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc followed by his own Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas, and also enjoyed a strong edge over the other drivers when it came to longer distance runs in race trim.

