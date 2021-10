The Corning High boys cross country team won the 5,000 meter Butte Valley League race Wednesday at the Sutter Buttes. It was the first BVL race of the season. In team scores Corning finished first, Las Plumas second, Orland third, Sutter fourth and Gridley fifth. The meet also had competitors from Oroville as well as Wheatland.

