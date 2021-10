This seems like a game should win comfortably but let's be honest, the offense is likely without Christian McCaffrey and the defense is without Shaq Thompson. Two key players on both sides of the ball. This is also the first time the Panthers have had to respond to adversity this season. They lost their first game of the year last week against Dallas and prior to that game, they had yet to even trail at any point through the first three weeks. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will give the Panthers a run for their money but I've got Carolina by a field goal.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO