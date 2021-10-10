The Planner: Eugene School Board to vote on bonuses for transportation staff due to shortage

Each of the school boards in Eugene and Springfield will meet this week. Here's what they're discussing. Details: Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Meeting to be held in-person at the district office, with an option to watch virtually. To watch via Zoom, find information to connect Monday in the agenda at bethel.k12.or.us/school-board. People who want to provide public comment over Zoom should fill out a form by noon Monday. Written comment can be emailed to publiccomment@bethel.k12.or.us.