BOSTON – Boston City Councilors Ed Flynn and Matt O’Malley are filing a hearing order at this week’s City Council meeting to discuss Boston’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and plans to transition our municipal vehicle fleet to electric vehicles. A significant driver of climate change, sea level rise, and pollution is transportation. One of the most important ways to cut carbon emissions is to encourage the adoption of personal EVs, and replacing the municipal fleet with EVs. This hearing aims to discuss measures to further invest in EV infrastructure, as well as increasing the number of EV charging stations in Boston, both at new construction developments and municipal locations.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO