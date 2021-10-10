CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Feel Sad for 'The Great British Baking Show's Rochica

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll admit it. I spent the majority of this week’s all-new episode of The Great British Baking Show feeling nervous for sweet, dear Rochica. While the rest of the bakers were laughing through challenges, making jokes with hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, or even acing “Bread Week,” Rochica looked terrified. Her first misstep came when she put too much garlic in her focaccia. Later, she struggled to bake her ciabatta breadsticks. So when she finally presented a less-than-stellar showstopper, she didn’t have the spirit to clap back at Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith‘s critiques like fellow baker Maggie did. When Paul said her lovely milk bread birdcage, eggs, and (deflated) bird didn’t look like four hours’ work, she just took it. Rochica took it and wound up going home.

