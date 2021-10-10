No place better to spend autumn evenings than on the shores of Lake Norman

It is autumn now in Lake Norman. It is a time when changing leaves paints the shoreline a pastel brilliance as stunning as any location in the country. It is also a time when people seem to want to go out more than usual. September and October, they say, are the months with the most birthdays on earth. And if it is somebody’s birthday, the average human adult wants to go out and drink and stay up as late as possible. Why this is, I ascertain, goes back to the prehistoric days of caveman/woman hierarchy and dominance. The last one standing will wear the bear head!