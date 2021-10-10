In Support of Newark’s Vaccination Mandate

On Sept. 27, 2021, the Appellate Division affirmed a Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) order upholding the city of Newark’s mandate that all city workers be vaccinated by August 16, or be subject to weekly testing. Religious and medical exemptions were permitted, consistent with the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. In the Matter of the City of Newark. The court concluded that the city “has a non-negotiable managerial prerogative to immediately implement” the mandate in order “to protect the health and safety of all its employees and the city residents with whom [they] come into conduct.”