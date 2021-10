Tusculum’s B-team shot a team score of 295 on Tuesday to go with their 294 from the day before to win the Walters State Fall Golf Classic with an overall score of 589. The Pioneers were tied with the host team after Monday’s first round but the Senators struggled in round two as they posted a score of 304 to finish nine strokes back at 598. “We had some young guys make some young guy mistakes,” Walters State head coach Brad Hawkins said of his team’s performance. “Hopefully they can use this as a learning experience to help us a little further down the line.”

TUSCULUM, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO