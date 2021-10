Hope Hardesty is a licensed practical nurse for Azalea Gardens Memory Care in Muskogee and serves with the Okay Fire Department. "I have been in the health care field for 28-plus years and have had my LPN license for five years. I have always felt a calling to help others in any way that may be. It gives me great joy to know that I am continuously making a difference in other people's day-to-day lives. Seeing the smiles on my residents' faces when I walk through the door just makes me know that no matter what that day might bring, being around my residents always puts a smile on my face."

MUSKOGEE, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO