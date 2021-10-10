CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Calls rise in Italy to ban pro-fascism groups after rampage

By FRANCES D'EMILIO Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cMt4W1v00

Left-leaning Italian lawmakers and politicians on Sunday called for measures to outlaw pro-fascism groups, a day after anti-vaccine protesters, incited by leaders of the extreme right, stormed a union office in Rome in an assault that evoked comparisons to the January 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Twelve protesters were either detained or arrested, authorities said Sunday, including Giuliano Castellino, leader of the extreme-right political party Forza Nuova. Some 10,000 demonstrators had turned out Saturday afternoon to express outrage at a government-imposed requirement that workers must certify they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, recovered from the illness in recent months or recently tested negative in order to access workplaces. The requirement takes effect on Oct. 15.

Cries of “Giuliano, Giuliano!” rose from the crowd Saturday. Castellino, who, due to past violence, has been banned from demonstrations in Rome, was allegedly one of the Forza Nuova proponents who exhorted supporters to storm the national headquarters of the CGIL labor confederation.

Scores of demonstrators used sticks, metal bars and rolled-up Italian flags to force their way inside. Rooms were trashed, with furniture overturned.

Later, hundreds of demonstrators clashed with police as they tried to reach the square outside Chigi Palace, home to the premier's office and practically adjacent to the Italian parliament.

“The assault on CGIL headquarters and the attempt to repeat that at Chigi Palace leaves one shocked and recalls the devastating break-in at the Capitol” in Washington, wrote l'eco del sud.it, a southern Italian news website.

Separately, dozens of protesters Saturday night stormed the emergency room of Umberto I Polyclinic, where a demonstrator had been taken after feeling ill, and it took hours to remove them, hospital officials said. Gov. Nicola Zingaretti of Lazio, the region including Rome, said the culprits appeared to have participated in the anti-vaccine protests earlier in the day.

In the melee at Umberto I Polyclinic, a nurse was struck in the head by a bottle and two police officers suffered bruises, Corriere della Sera reported.

Among those calling for the outlawing of fascism-sympathizing political groups was Giuseppe Conte, the former premier and new leader of the populist 5-Star Movement.

“There is the basis to dissolve” such groups, Conte said. “We cannot accept these manifestations of thuggery.”

The Italian Constitution bans any recreation of fascist parties, following the demise of Benito Mussolini's fascist dictatorship before and during World War II.

Conte spoke to reporters outside the GCIL headquarters, where hundreds of supporters demonstrated outside in solidarity. Similar demonstrations of solidarity drew supporters in Florence, Bologna and Milan.

A Democratic Party lawmaker, Emanuele Fiano, said that on Monday he'll present a motion in Parliament pressing Premier Mario Draghi's government to outlaw by decree Forza Nuova and similar movements.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Pressure mounts in Italy to dissolve neo-fascist group after riots

ROME, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italy's government was under growing pressure on Monday to dissolve the Forza Nuova neo-fascist group involved in violent weekend protests against a government drive to make the COVID-19 "Green Pass" mandatory for all workers. Since its foundation in 1997, Forza Nuova has repeatedly been accused...
PROTESTS
ABC News

Tens of thousands demonstrate in Rome against neo-fascists

ROME -- Tens of thousands of union members and other Italians gathered in Rome to stand up against rising fascism Saturday, a week after right-wing extremists forced their way into the headquarters of Italy's most powerful labor confederation while protesting a COVID-19 certification requirement for workplaces. The head of the...
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

Italy’s unions rally against neo-fascist groups after violent protests

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s biggest workers’ unions rallied in Rome on Saturday and called on the government to dissolve the neo-fascist groups involved in last weekend’s violent protests against the COVID-19 health pass. Last week, police arrested 12 people, including leaders of the extreme right-wing group Forza Nuova, after thousands...
PROTESTS
AFP

Muted protests as Italy toughens workplace Covid rules

Thousands of people protested at Italian ports and across towns and cities Friday against the introduction of one of the world's toughest Covid pass regimes, but fears of widespread disruption failed to materialise. More than 6,500 people demonstrated at the northeastern port of Trieste, according to local officials, although regional president Massimiliano Fedriga stressed "the port is working". Delays were reported at the northwestern port of Genoa, where about 300 people blocked an entrance, while small protests were held across the country against the extension of the coronavirus pass to all workplaces. But the crowd numbers were limited and threats of blockades, economic chaos and even violence -- after clashes between far-right activists and police in Rome last Saturday -- failed to materialise.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Czech PM Babis heading for opposition after losing election

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he wouldn't accept an offer to try to create a new government after his centrist ANO political movement narrowly lost in the parliamentary election last week and was ready to end up in opposition.Babis announced his decision in an interview for the Frekvence 1 radio station on Friday.“We’ll hand it over to the new coalition and we’ll be in opposition,” the populist billionaire said.Babis’ decision opens the way for two coalitions of five parties that have won a majority in the vote to rule.A liberal-conservative, three-party coalition named Together captured 27.8% of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

The European Union reiterated Friday that anti-Semitism “has no place" in the 27-nation bloc after Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa posted a message on social media that was criticized by some European lawmakers as anti-Semitic.Jansa, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, accused several members of the European Parliament of being “puppets" of George Soros. The Hungarian-American billionaire investor, who is Jewish has been the subject of anti-Semitic attacks and conspiracy theories for decades.Jansa made his comments on Twitter during a visit to Slovenia by a European Parliament delegation assessing press freedom and the rule of...
SOCIETY
AFP

France pays tribute to teacher beheaded over Mohammed cartoons

France paid tribute to schoolteacher Samuel Paty on Saturday, one year after he was beheaded by an extremist after showing his class cartoons of the Muslim prophet Mohammed. Paty's killer, 18-year-old Chechen refugee Abdullakh Anzorov, said the attack was revenge for Paty having shown his class cartoons of Mohammed printed in the virulently anti-religion magazine Charlie Hebdo during a lesson on free speech.
RELIGION
The Independent

Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Giuseppe Conte
Person
Benito Mussolini
The Independent

Top Albanian court to rule on president Meta's impeachment

Albania’s Constitutional Court said on Friday it will examine the legality of parliament's decision to impeach the country's figurehead president for alleged constitutional violations. If the court upholds the decision then President Ilir Meta will be removed from office a year early.The court said it would hold a public plenary session on the matter, but did not set a date.Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist government.In June, parliament voted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Milan#Fascism#Rampage#Protest Riot#Italian#Cgil#L Eco Del Sud It
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Protests
Place
Rome, IT
AFP

'End of shame': How Serbia rewards its war criminals

In the heart of Belgrade, a convicted war criminal known as "Captain Dragan" pushes for the pardon of the man who assassinated a Serbian prime minister.  "It is difficult to understand why a convicted war criminal has public space to promote the release of a convict for the assassination of Serbia's first democratically elected prime minister," a US embassy spokesperson told Voice of America.
EUROPE
AFP

French schools hail teacher killed over Mohammed cartoon

Pupils in schools across France on Friday paid tribute to Samuel Paty, a year after the teacher was beheaded by an extremist for showing his class cartoons of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed. Correcting one student who said that "Samuel Paty talked about the prophet in his class", Branque said: "Make sure you get your facts right.
EUROPE
AFP

Paris mayor Hidalgo wins Socialists' presidential nomination

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has been nominated as the presidential candidate of France's Socialist party, partial party vote results showed Thursday, despite her languishing in the race to unseat incumbent Emmanuel Macron. Many members of the Greens party, which is also on the left, hope that Hidalgo will renounce her presidential bid and back their candidate Yannick Jadot to avoid splitting the left-wing vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

ABC News

424K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy