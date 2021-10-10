Angry Crowd Blamed for Beating Driver to Death Near LA
A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by a crowd of people he nearly ran into on Saturday. Melguin Lopez Santos of Los Angeles veered at several groups of people shortly after midnight before a group of his potential victims pulled him from his pickup truck and beat him to death, NBC news reports. “Surrounding patrons attempted to take the driver out of the vehicle, but the driver was able to accelerate and drove his truck into a nearby building,” according to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department statement. “Patrons again took the driver out of the vehicle, and a physical altercation ensued, at this time, Hawthorne police arrived on scene.” Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive him.www.thedailybeast.com
