Public Safety

Angry Crowd Blamed for Beating Driver to Death Near LA

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
 7 days ago
A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by a crowd of people he nearly ran into on Saturday. Melguin Lopez Santos of Los Angeles veered at several groups of people shortly after midnight before a group of his potential victims pulled him from his pickup truck and beat him to death, NBC news reports. “Surrounding patrons attempted to take the driver out of the vehicle, but the driver was able to accelerate and drove his truck into a nearby building,” according to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department statement. “Patrons again took the driver out of the vehicle, and a physical altercation ensued, at this time, Hawthorne police arrived on scene.” Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

Related
cbslocal.com

Driver Allegedly Beaten To Death After Attempting To Hit Crowd With Vehicle

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – Authorities were investigating the death of a man killed in Hawthorne early Saturday morning, who was allegedly pulled from a truck and beaten to death after nearly striking several people on the sidewalk in front of a business. Hawthorne police received several calls at approximately 12:08 a.m....
HAWTHORNE, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Power window blamed for girl's death

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A car's power window is responsible for a Phoenix girl's death, police said. An investigation found the girl was playing in a parked car when a power window rolled up on her. The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Authorities say...
PHOENIX, AZ
#Nbc News
Pastor and City Commissioner’s Husband Arrested After Vicious Attack

Despite purportedly being a man of God, a Broward County pastor was arrested and charged for allegedly choking and beating a woman, NBC Miami reports. Damion Archat, 39, who is married to North Lauderdale City Commissioner Regina Martin, is accused of grabbing a woman’s hair, pulling her out of her vehicle, and violently shoving her to the ground. The 39-year-old then allegedly choked her until she was almost unconscious, according to police reports. When officers arrived to detain him, Archat allegedly resisted but was ultimately unsuccessful. He is facing a litany of charges, including domestic battery by strangulation, battery, and resisting an officer.
RELIGION
abc17news.com

Professor charged in stabbing death blames another man

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Northwestern University professor accused of murder in the stabbing death of his boyfriend reiterated his contention that another man committed the crime while he cowered in a nearby bathroom. In a second day of testimony, 47-year-old Wyndham Lathem continued to maintain that Andrew Warren stabbed Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau in July 2017. He says he didn’t say anything because he was in shock and believed authorities would blame him for the killing but he also acknowledged that after the slaying in his apartment he took a shower and fled with Warren. Earlier in the trial, Warren admitted that he stabbed Cornell-Duranleau but only after Lathem had already stabbed him.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

Family ‘absolutely broken’ by murder of Sir David Amess

The family of murdered Sir David Amess said tributes paid to the Conservative MP have given them strength as they try to come to terms with his “cruel and violent” death. In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police Sir David’s family said they are “absolutely broken” after he was attacked while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5ny.com

Mother of 2 decapitated children charged in their killings

A mother has been charged in connection with the killings of her children, who were found decapitated. Natalie Brothwell, 44, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felony child endangerment in connection with the deaths of her son and daughter. Malaka Taylor, 13, and Maurice Taylor...
PUBLIC SAFETY
16-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Teen Afghan Refugee

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a young Afghan refugee in Twickenham, authorities have said. The suspect was in custody at a south-west London police station as of Thursday. The Met said that the murder of Hazrat Wali, 18, was still under investigation, and a motive has not yet been established. The Evening Standard reported that Wali was attacked on a footbridge on Tuesday, and collapsed on a busy sports field near Richmond upon Thames College, a school the teenager attended.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Video Shows Louisiana Deputy Brutally Slamming 4-Foot-8 Crime Victim

A Louisiana woman walking home after being beaten up by a group of boys was then grabbed by a sheriff’s deputy, who was caught on video dragging her and slamming her into the pavement, NOLA.com reported. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly is investigating the Sept. 20 incident, which was so brutal that several of Shantel Arnold’s braids were allegedly torn out. Arnold, 34, is Black and just 4-foot8, while the beefy unidentified deputy is white; the sheriff’s office has been hit with previous accusations of excessive force used disproportionately on Black people.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Former Nasa executive found guilty of ‘executing’ Black neighbour in shocking doorbell footage

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next-door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a mundane fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man was armed.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera showing the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point-blank range...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Yvonne Wu, Accused Of Shooting Ex And Killing Ex’s Girlfriend, Facing Murder Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is facing murder charges after an apparent love triangle turned deadly. Police said 31-year-old Yvonne Wu, a five-year veteran of the force, was lying in wait at her ex-girlfriend’s home in Brooklyn when she shot her ex and the ex’s new lover, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Thursday. New video shows the chaos triggered when police say a scorned lover snapped. “It was two shots and I have never ever in all the years I’ve lived here in my life seen anything like this,” neighbor Pat Santi said. Cellphone video shows Wu being frisked by fellow police officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
California Cops Investigating Police Chief After Abuse Allegations

The Vallejo Police Department is investigating Richmond Police Chief Bisa French and her husband after a family member accused them of abuse. French and her husband, Oakland Police Sgt. Lee French, were put on paid administrative leave on Thursday after the 18-year-old family member came forward. According to The Mercury News, the teenager alleged the Frenches attacked and threatened to kill her and the man she claims is her partner. In a Oct. 7 restraining order request, the teen alleged she left one encounter with the Frenches with a “swollen and bleeding” right hand and “minor scratches.” The partner, 34-year-old Joe Goldman, was charged Wednesday with pimping the 18-year-old girl.
VALLEJO, CA
