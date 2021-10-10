CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Portion of Indiana Ave. intersection to close for roadway construction project on Monday, Oct. 11

By News Release, Posted By Staff
everythinglubbock.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. Beginning Monday, October 11, 2021 at 7:00 a.m., West Texas Paving will continue roadway improvements on Indiana Avenue between 130th Street and 146th Street. The western portion of the intersection at 135th Street and Indiana Avenue will be temporary closed and may disrupt local traffic.

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Former U.S. President Clinton leaves hospital, heads to New York

ORANGE, Ca., Oct 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for a urological infection and will continue receiving treatment in his home state of New York. Asked how he was feeling as he exited, the...
POTUS
CBS News

17 missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti

A Haitian gang has kidnapped 17 missionaries, including three children, who are associated with the Ohio-based group Christian Aid Ministries. Garry Pierre-Pierre, founder of the Haitian Times, joins Lana Zak on CBSN to explain what we know about the kidnapping.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Memphis, IN
Lubbock, TX
Traffic
State
Indiana State
City
Memphis, TX
Lubbock, TX
Government
Local
Indiana Traffic
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#West Texas
CBS News

CDC issues new COVID-19 guidance for the holiday season

New holiday COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges eligible people to get vaccinated against the virus and wear masks — in some cases — when gathering. "Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy