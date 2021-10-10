CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Death, interrupted: Martha Sepúlveda will no longer be Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

By Enrique Limón
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zS0u2_0cMt3KQy00

Staring death in the eye, Martha Sepúlveda appeared to be the picture of unabashed ebullience. During a recent interview with Noticias Caracol ’s Juan David Laverde, the 51-year-old – who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) nearly three years ago – momentarily forgot about her crippling condition, joked alongside her son and threw back a few beers.

“I’m in good spirits,” she told the outlet. “I’m at peace since they authorized the procedure; I laugh more, get better sleep.”

That procedure was euthanasia.

Following a Colombian court’s expansion of euthanasia to include non-terminal patients over the summer, Ms Sepúlveda submitted a request for assisted death, which was granted a week later.

Having finalised all the details, down to the date and exact time she was to go (she chose this Sunday, given her religious background), local health authorities announced on Saturday they reconsidered their ruling and Ms Sepúlveda’s request had been overturned.

Included in their reasoning, the organisation alluded to the above mentioned interview that has since gone viral, garnering more than 2.5 million views on Twitter alone, and inspired international coverage by The Washington Post , NBC News and The Independent .

The eleventh hour call came after the Colombian Institute of Pain, the clinic that was to administer Ms Sepúlveda’s procedure, asserted it now had an “updated concept of the patient’s health and evolution”, which overwrote the eligibility determined by an initial committee. Through a news release , the institute said its revised determination was “unanimous”.

Prior to the weekend announcement, Ms Sepúlveda’s attorney, Camila Jaramillo Salazar, said her client’s decision to end her life was not made in haste and had been “meditated and reflected upon for several months”. She also noted the original request was granted following a comprehensive evaluation by a medical committee that included a clinical psychologist.

People the world over were inspired by Ms Sepúlveda’s Zen attitude, and her reconciliation of elective death and faith.

“I consider myself to be a firm believer in God, but God doesn’t want to see me or any other person in agony,” the devout Catholic said. “No father wants to see His children suffer.”

Her words caused a stir in the deeply religious country, which plays host to the world’s seventh largest concentration of Catholics and ignited what Ms Jaramillo Salazar dubbed a “religious commotion.”

The Episcopal Conference of Colombia, a group formed by all the bishops from the country’s dioceses, called for national prayer and fasting. Banners were placed in major cities to “impede” Ms Sepúlveda’s “infamous” resolve.

“In accordance with our deepest Christian convictions, death cannot be the therapeutic answer to pain and suffering in any case,” monsignor Francisco Antonio Ceballos Escobar said in a video statement posted to Facebook. The clergyman pointed out that euthanasia “isn’t compatible with [the church’s] interpretation of dignified human life,” and invited Ms Sepúlveda to “serenely reflect.”

Ahead of the latest turn, Ms Sepúlveda had reflected and appeared to be at ease. “I laugh more, get better sleep,” she said. Moreover, her elderly mother and 11 siblings had come to terms with her choice, as did her son, Federico Redondo.

In recent weeks, Mr Redondo became a conduit of joy for his mother, ensuring that “her stay on Earth, whatever’s left of it, is an enjoyable one.”

In a follow-up interview with Noticias Caracol, the 22-year-old law student labeled health authorities’ change of heart as “irregular” and said his mom’s contagious laughter was gone.

“This circumstance has brought my mom back to her previous hopeless and sad state,” he said, adding that the pair didn’t plan on taking the news lying down.

“We’re ready to fight till the end for my mom’s dignity, as her decision hasn’t changed based on this development,” he said. With information from Juan David Laverde/Noticias Caracol and Elmer Huerta/RPP Noticias

Comments / 208

Megadon
7d ago

My condolences to this lady who has it all together. The damned politicians seem duty bound to strip her dignity away? Let the poor lady have her way and rest in peace without your interference?

Reply(22)
76
SpeakingMyMind
7d ago

She should just get her some fentanyl. It seems to cause death easily in the USA. Her body, her choice. No need for it to be a huge social media event.

Reply(19)
46
james bagos
7d ago

A friend died a horrible death from ALS. He said had he known how hard it was going to be that he would’ve killed himself ahead of time instead of waiting until he was too weak to do it himself.

Reply(2)
44
Related
International Business Times

Woman Who Is Not Terminally Ill To Die By Euthanasia: 'God Does Not Want To See Me Suffer'

A 51-year-old Colombian woman who suffers from a degenerative disease affecting her body's mobility will die by euthanasia this Sunday. Martha Sepúlveda Campo, who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, asked for a permit to die by euthanasia in Colombia on July 26. This was four days after the Colombian Constitutional Court expanded the right to the procedure to include patients who suffer “intense physical or mental suffering from bodily injury or serious and incurable disease,” according to the EFE agency.
HEALTH
Boston Globe

She had canceled her phone plan and was ready to die. Now a surprise decision has halted her euthanasia bid.

Martha Sepúlveda was awakened by her lawyers Friday night with the news that her euthanasia procedure scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday had been canceled. BOGOTÁ, Colombia — A 51-year-old woman was set to become the first person in this majority-Catholic country without a terminal prognosis to die by legally authorized euthanasia on Sunday. But a surprise 11th-hour decision by health officials has halted her bid.
NETHERLANDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euthanasia#Assisted Death#Pain And Suffering#Colombian#The Washington Post#Nbc News
The Independent

Family blast ‘disrespectful’ decision to refuse Colombian ALS sufferer’s euthanasia at the last moment

A family has blasted a “disrespectful” secretive decision to refuse a Colombian ALS sufferer’s euthanasia at the very last moment, calling the move “illegal”. Martha Sepúlveda, 51, was scheduled to die on Sunday morning through euthanasia. She would have become the first non-terminal patient – set to pass within six months or less – to have their life ended by the procedure in the country. She has experienced severe pains and has been unable to walk without help since 2019 because of her amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – ALS. The disease affects the body’s ability to move and is considered...
ADVOCACY
TheDailyBeast

Woman Days Away From Legal Euthanasia Stopped by Colombian Officials

A 51-year-old woman was supposed to die by legal euthanasia on Sunday morning—and become the first patient in Colombia to do so without an immediate terminal prognosis of less than six months to live. Instead, less than 48 hours before, Martha Sepúlveda Campo was told her procedure had been canceled by a Colombian medical committee. The decision, made based on the fact that Sepúlveda “has a high probability of expecting a life of more than 6 months,” came as a total surprise, according to her legal team. Sepúlveda had not been aware that health officials were meeting to review her case. Instead, she had been calmly preparing for the end, even canceling her phone plan.
POLITICS
NBC News

Family of Colombian woman denied right to die call decision 'disrespectful' and 'illegal'

Denying Martha Sepúlveda a dignified death was a “disrespectful” and “illegal” decision. That is the opinion of the family and the attorneys of Sepúlveda, a 51-year-old Colombian woman, who was scheduled to die by euthanasia on Sunday morning. Sepúlveda would have been the first patient in Colombia without a terminal prognosis — expected to die in six months or less — allowed to undergo euthanasia.
SOCIETY
AFP

Cancelled euthanasia in Colombia triggers lawsuit

The last-minute cancellation of a Colombian woman's euthanasia sparked controversy and a lawsuit Monday in the only Latin American country where the life-ending practice is allowed. Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico has a law that allows patients or their families to request that life not be prolonged by artificial means, while Uruguay's parliament is debating a euthanasia bill. lv/hba/jb/fio/jh/dva/mtp
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Teenage girl took her own life after being given acne drug, inquest told

The parents of a 15-year-old girl who took her own life have told an inquest they believe her death was linked to an acne drug she had been taking.Annabel Wright had been prescribed the drug Roaccutane in 2018.Her mother, Helen Wright, told an inquest in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, that her daughter had shown no signs of depression and her death the following year “just didn’t make any sense”.Annabel saw her GP about her acne at the age of 12 and was later referred to a dermatologist at Harrogate District Hospital when she was 14.Mrs Wright said she raised the...
HEALTH
BBC

Baby's birthmark surgery fund raises £25,000

A family has thanked "generous" donors who helped them to raise £25,000 to pay for their daughter's birthmark to be removed. Six-month-old Vienna was born with congenital meloncystic nevus, a dark-coloured mark on her forehead. Parents Daniel Brookshaw and Celine Casey, from York, chose to raise money for private surgery...
CHARITIES
International Business Times

Seven Months Pregnant Woman Dies After Taking Pills To Abort Fetus

A woman in India, who was seven months pregnant, died after taking pills to abort the fetus. The incident took place in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Earlier this month, a relative of 23-year-old Kumari Kanjaka died during childbirth. On Sept. 20, Kanjaka slipped in the bathroom and suffered injuries. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment and was discharged the following day.
WORLD
The Independent

Nurse struck off for supplying abortion pill that man force-fed to pregnant partner

An NHS nurse has been struck off after supplying abortion pills that were used by a man to terminate a pregnancy against the mother’s will. Robinraj Christy, 30, gave misoprostol tablets to a friend from university, Kasam Rahman. Mr Rahman then supplied them to another man, Isaac Lyndsay, who forced his partner to take them, causing her to have an abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Spain's 'Crying Room' seeks to banish mental health taboo

MADRID, Oct 17 (Reuters) - "Enter and cry," one sign tells visitors. "I too have anxiety," glows another notice in pink. There are phones in one corner with the names of people you can call when you are feeling down, including a psychologist. Welcome to La Lloreria, or the Crying...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

290K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy