Saratoga community briefs for the week of Oct. 15

Silicon Valley Reads has announced the theme for its 2022 community reading program: the Power of Kindness, Resilience and Hope. “This year’s theme will allow us to engage in conversation about the transformative power of kindness, highlight our remarkable capacity for resilience and build hopefulness for our future,” said Dr. Mary Ann Dewan, Santa Clara County superintendent of schools, who serves as Silicon Valley Reads co-chair along with San Jose Library Director Jill Bourne and Santa Clara County Librarian Jennifer Weeks.