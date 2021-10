Cars and corruption. Corruption and cars. The city press corps was riveted yesterday by the latest de Blasio scandal: the mayor’s use of his NYPD security detail — that is, the detective drivers of several city vehicles — for errands that the Department of Investigation said were inappropriate, unwarranted and contrary to ethics rules, such as helping Chiara de Blasio move her belongings to Gracie Mansion in 2018 and driving Dante de Blasio on errands around town and several times up to college at Yale. The DOI — in a 47-page report spurred by reporting of the Daily News’s Stephen Brown and Graham Rayman — also charged that the mayor inappropriately used the security detail during his fruitless presidential foray in Iowa, for which his defunct campaign owed the city about $320,000.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO