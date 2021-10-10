CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Ted Lasso’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and More

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19wbGA_0cMt2hZm00
Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein. Shutterstock (2)

Shooting their shot! Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein

Ted Lasso actors play fictional characters on the Apple TV+ series who are focused on scoring goals on the field and off. Meanwhile, their offscreen counterparts have also found love over the years.

While accepting his award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy at the Emmys, Goldstein offered a special shout-out to his girlfriend, Beth Rylance.

“I was very, very, specifically told I’m not allowed to swear, so this speech is going to be f–king short,” the U.K. native said in September 2021. “Thank you Warners, thank you Apple, thank you … the team.”

He added: “To my teammates that I’m nominated with and all my team — this cast makes me sick they’re so good. And I want to say to my mum, my dad, Tara, Matt, Zebby, and Bo and Beth, I love you.”

Following her boyfriend’s win, the comedian took to social media to gush about his achievement.

“I wanna cry so bad, but I don’t think I can spare the moisture,” she wrote via Instagram. Prior to Goldstein’s acceptance speech, she tweeted, “Today is the day that my boyfriend goes to the Emmy’s as a Best Supporting Actor nominee and I am at home on my second load of laundry.”

Rylance noted Goldstein’s win again when she tweeted, “My godmother has just text [sic] me to say congratulations on my boyfriend’s Grammy award and this is why I love her.”

Meanwhile, executive producer and actor Sudeikis was married to Kay Cannon from 2004 until 2010. One year later, the We’re the Millers star started dating Olivia Wilde. The pair were engaged from 2013 until 2020.

In July 2021, Sudeikis, who shares son Otis and daughter Daisy with Wilde, reflected on their split after a seven-year engagement.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year,” he told GQ at the time. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

He added: “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it. … I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Ted Lasso cast and their love lives:

Comments / 0

Related
wlsam.com

‘Ted Lasso’ and the great Nate debate

If watching the trajectory of Nate Shelley, the formerly meek now mean assistant coach-turned-traitor on “Ted Lasso,” has made you uncomfortable this season, you’re not alone. Count me among those who felt during most of the season that the character Nate (Nick Mohammed) had been done dirty by a room of cartoonishly evil writers, represented in my head only by a series of shadows and occasional shots of their ghoulish hands reaching for watered down cold brews at a conference table in a dark dungeon.
TV SERIES
romper.com

Jason Sudeikis Paid His Daughter To Shave Off His Ted Lasso Mustache

Jason Sudeikis absolutely nails the titular role in the Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso, about an earnest football coach turned soccer coach living in the United Kingdom. With his iconic mustache and well-to-do personality, Sudeikis makes Ted an icon — he wouldn’t be Ted Lasso without either of them. But once filming was over, Jason Sudeikis’ daughter shaved his Ted Lasso mustache off just so he could recognize her.
CELEBRITIES
Harvard Crimson

‘Ted Lasso’ and the Kindness Revolution

“Ted Lasso,” which premiered in Aug. 2020, garnered 20 Emmy nominations after its first season on Apple TV+ and won seven, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The innocent, charismatic American soccer coach played by Jason Sudeikis won the hearts of millions of viewers as he stumbled through England and coached a team in the English Premier League, AFC Richmond, armed with only his whistle and his motto: “Believe.” Featuring loveable characters such as bad boy football star Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), internet influencer Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), and kit-man Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed), the show had all the keys to a fun situational comedy, with strong recurring jokes and opportunities to laugh at good-old Ted Lasso and his antics.
TV & VIDEOS
awardswatch.com

‘South of Heaven’ review: A serious Jason Sudeikis can’t lasso up the dramatic chops to save contrived story [Grade: C]

While Jason Sudeikis was already an established actor in Hollywood, the mega-success of his Apple TV+ Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso has shot the SNL alum into the stratosphere. Because of this, Sudeikis certainly will have many more choices now as an actor, and the projects he chooses to do will get heightened interest. Which is why it’s so fascinating that the first Sudeikis film to hit during the Ted Lasso wave is South of Heaven, a low-budget indie movie that he shot before the first episode of Ted Lasso had ever been seen and is as far from Ted Lasso as you could imagine, and yet still won’t be enough to unchain Sudeikis from his popular TV alter ego.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Kay Cannon
Person
Olivia Wilde
WBAL Radio

'Ted Lasso''s surprising season two finale drops today

The season two finale of Ted Lasso drops today on Apple TV+, coming not long after the show's first season dominated the Emmys a few weeks ago. Brett Goldstein won an Emmy for playing the team's gruff but lovable team captain, Roy Kent. He’s also a writer on the show, and he tells ABC Audio that if season two felt a little different, or there were some surprising choices, that was all part of the plan.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Ted Lasso's Bill Lawrence Is Atop the TV Mountain at Last

The second season of Ted Lasso has been a real ride, and not just for what's been happening out on the pitch for AFC Richmond. After unexpectedly becoming the feel-good comedy hit of the pandemic with its first season — giving Apple TV+ one of its first real victories — Ted returned for its second season in July, just ten days after it earned a whopping 20 Primetime Emmy nominations to lead all comedy series.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Ted Lasso forgot it's a show about soccer

Last week's penultimate episode "reminded me what exactly has been missing: soccer. Or, well, 'football,' if you're being British about it," says Esther Zuckerman. "Since Episode 8, which charted AFC Richmond's brutal loss to Manchester City at Wembley, footie has been absolutely ancillary to the plot. We spent a night out on the town with Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and caught up with the gang at a funeral. When we finally get out on the pitch again in Episode 11, it appears that Richmond has been doing great, Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) has turned into a star, and the club has almost made it back into the Premier League. Wait! When did that happen? As far as us viewers know, Richmond has been playing at best OK and, at worst, very badly all season. Suddenly, the team is on the precipice of overturning the setback that was supposed to be the very conflict driving the entire season. Only, that never seemed to be much of a concern at all. The first season ended with Richmond being relegated to the Championship League, stripped of its status as one of the top clubs in the UK because of poor performance. It offered an easy path for the narrative moving forward. Whereas the first season was about owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) deliberately trying to sabotage the team with her hire of the gregarious but clueless Ted, the second would be about everyone, now friends, trying to rebuild. Except that hasn't really been the case. The Ted Lasso writers have largely ignored what seemed like a crucial obstacle for its protagonists in favor of a stranger, more freeform path full of experiments (like Beard's wild night), romance (Rebecca and Sam's tryst), and emotional growth (Ted's breakthrough with Dr. Sharon, played by Sarah Niles). And yet that looseness has also made for a disjointed series that could use the oomph of a high intensity soccer match. It's almost as if the Lasso team took the 'it's not really about sports' too far, forgetting that there was innate drama in the trials of the team on the field."
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Histories#Millers
Decider

Will There Be a ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3?

And that’s a wrap on Ted Lasso Season 2! After journeys through therapy, Coach Beard’s (Brendan Hunt) inner-psyche, Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley’s (Juno Temple) relationship, and some truly evil plotting, the show finally finished their sophomore season with today’s new episode. Sure, we got an extra two episodes, but that’s still not enough of for all of us Lassonators, is it? We have all the news on Season 3 — from when we can expect new episodes to if its even happening at all.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mississippian

“We’re Richmond ‘till we die”: Some of The Daily Mississippian staff discusses “Ted Lasso,” mental health conversations and how Jason Sudeikis can create a comedy that can make you cry

There’s been a certain TV show about a fictional soccer team that’s been on many of our minds and the source of some of our jokes for several weeks, but it all came to a temporary end last week. The finale of the second season of “Ted Lasso” premiered last Friday, on the heels of multiple Emmy wins and lots of controversy on mental health focused subplots. Here’s what some of the fans in the newsroom thought of the latest season.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Austin Chronicle

Brené Brown Sits Down With Ted Lasso Star Brett Goldstein at ACL Festival

He’s here, he’s there, he’s every-fucking-where. Roy Kent! Roy Kent! The fictional footballer's signature chant preceded an overflowing, ultra-packed Saturday slot at ACL’s conversation-oriented Bonus Tracks stage. When the festival asked famed Texan author and researcher Brené Brown to select a guest for her Zilker Park conversation, she DM’d Brett...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Jason Segel to star in Apple TV+ Shrinking comedy from Ted Lasso's Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein

Segel will play an unhinged therapist on the 10-episode series. Apple says Shrinking “follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own.” Segel will co-write and executive produce Shrinking with Ted Lasso co-creator Lawrence and Ted Lasso star Goldstein. Segel, who last year created and starred in AMC limited series Dispatches from Elsewhere, is currently filming HBO's Showtime Lakers limited series, playing Shakespeare professor-turned-Lakers assistant coach Paul Westhead.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Where Is ‘Ted Lasso’ Filmed? Here's What We Know

It’s not often that a show comes around and changes our life forever. (We’re looking at you The Office and This Is Us). But when one does, we feel the need to learn absolutely everything about it. Enter: Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. Not only have we done our research on the cast, but we also recently began digging into the location of the award-winning comedy. So, where is Ted Lasso filmed? Keep reading for everything we know.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy