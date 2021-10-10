George Floyd’s brother to speak in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — George Floyd’s brother will be speaking in Vermont this month about the impact on race relations of his brother’s death by a police officer.

Philonise Floyd will be part of a diversity speaker series at the Flynn on October 29, the Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center said.

WCAX-TV reports that Floyd and a community panel will take part with middle and high school students asking questions.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter for killing Floyd, a Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020.

Floyd’s death sparked protests nationwide and calls for police reforms intended to reduce confrontation and violence.