Nash Bridges: Don Johnson and Cheech Marin Returning for Reunion Movie on USA Network

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNash Bridges fans will soon see Don Johnson and Cheech Marin together again. USA Network has announced a premiere date for their reunion movie. Johnson and Marin will be joined by Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia, Bonnie Sommerville, and Jeff Perry in the film. The original Nash Bridges series aired for six seasons between 1996 and 2001 on CBS.

