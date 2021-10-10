CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applicants sought for electric vehicle charging equipment

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is seeking qualified applicants to install electric vehicle charging equipment that will be covered by a trust fund in a settlement reached with Volkswagen over emissions control software.

Responses are due Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Last month, in an agreement reached with the attorney general’s office, Volkswagen Group of America and related companies announced that they are going to pay the state $1.15 million in a settlement for the use of devices on some diesel vehicles that resulted in excess emissions of nitrogen oxides.

Volkswagen had installed software in the vehicles that turned off emissions controls, the office said. At times, this resulted in nitrogen oxide emissions estimated to be more than 30 times the allowed limit.

The settlement resolves the last case between Volkswagen and the state related to the devices, which were discovered in 2015. That resulted in a settlement of about $204 million to New Hampshire in the form of an environmental trust fund, civil penalties for violations of consumer protection laws, and relief to vehicle owners and dealers.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

