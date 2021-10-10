CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keys and Predictions For Raiders vs. Bears

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
 7 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders may no longer be undefeated, but they have the chance to remain that at home going up against the Chicago Bears.

In what could be a highly emotional game with the return of former Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack, we'll be looking at the biggest keys to a potential Raiders win as well as making our final game predictions.

Don't let Chicago hang around

There's a reason the Raiders are currently a 5.5 point favorite heading into the game, and that's because they've shown so far to be a better team than Chicago.

A big mark off good teams, of course, is winning the games they're expected to, and for the Raiders to do that against the Bears, they can't afford to let Chicago hang around at all.

Playing against rookie quarterback Justin Fields, against an offense and defense that haven't performed well against the good teams they've faced, this is an opportunity for a needed Raiders bounce back.

In a division that looks like the strongest in the league right now, the Raiders can't afford to blow these kinds of opportunities.

Can the offensive line recover?

A big reason for the Raiders going down 21-0 in last week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers was because they were dominated at the line of scrimmage.

It's been a problem for the whole season, and they won't be getting a break having to go up against Mack and another former All-Pro in Robert Quinn.

Chicago's best bet to win the game will come on their defense being able to get to Derek Carr, and the Raiders offensive line has to come ready knowing they can't afford to play as they did on Monday.

Final predictions

The Raiders' home atmosphere with fans has proven to be a raucous one so far, and it should aid them in getting back on track against the Bears.

As long as they don't shoot themselves in the foot, the Raiders should be able to take care of business at home and get back in the win column.

Raiders take it, 31-20.

