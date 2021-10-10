This Week in CT: Flashback to ’96 presidential debate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We flashback to the ’90s for a presidential debate in Connecticut.

This week in 1996, the first presidential debate of that election season happened in Hartford. The race was former Republican Sen. Bob Dole against the incumbent Democratic President Bill Clinton.

It was hosted at the Bushnell Theater and moderated by Jim Lehrer of PBS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.