Connecticut State

This Week in CT: Flashback to ’96 presidential debate

 7 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We flashback to the ’90s for a presidential debate in Connecticut.

This week in 1996, the first presidential debate of that election season happened in Hartford. The race was former Republican Sen. Bob Dole against the incumbent Democratic President Bill Clinton.

It was hosted at the Bushnell Theater and moderated by Jim Lehrer of PBS.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, AG William Tong hold emergency summit to discuss policing on social media platforms

(WTNH) – Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and Attorney General William Tong were at New Britain High School for an emergency summit of students, staff, and administrators Thursday. They are discussing how Tik Tok’s lack of policing on their platform is causing damage to schools and students while disrupting the learning process. New 8’s Dennis House […]
