Developer offers residents latest vision of The Square at Lohmans

Legend Communities hosted an open house Sept. 28 to show Lakeway residents the latest renderings for a mixed-used development now known as The Square at Lohmans. The roughly 60-acre site along Lohmans Crossing represents one of two developments needed to extend Main Street beyond its current dead end at Medical Drive. The extended roadway has been discussed numerous times at the city of Lakeway as a way to provide residents an alternative to driving RM 620. The extension requires two developments on open land to the west of The Oaks at Lakeway shopping center.