CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh says Nebraska fans wanted to tear down goal posts: ‘Not on our guys’ watch’

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh believes that if Nebraska would have been able to defeat the No. 9 Wolverines on Saturday night, that Cornhuskers fans would have stormed the field to tear down the goal posts. Following the game, Harbaugh spoke to the media about his defense and said the...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Notched A Crazy First At Michigan Today

Jim Harbaugh hasn’t had much success coaching the Michigan Wolverines while being an underdog. That changed on Saturday afternoon. For the first time coaching the Wolverines, Harbaugh has won a game as an underdog. Michigan did it in convincing fashion by beating Wisconsin 38-17 in Madison on Saturday afternoon. Perhaps...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has A Warning For Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh

Two of the most storied programs in college football history face off this weekend in a rare meeting as No. 9 Michigan take on Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. But while the Wolverines boast an undefeated record, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t convinced they’ll leave with one. On Wednesday’s edition of Get...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh calls Nebraska impressive, ‘Gonna be a big challenge’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — For the Wolverines in 2021, you pass one test, good — congratulations, you get another. After Week 0, when Nebraska gave the game away to Illinois, it appeared Scott Frost’s team hadn’t learned any lessons from previous underachievements. Weeks later, while the Huskers are 3-3, all three losses have been by one score, and Nebraska put a hurting on West foe Northwestern.
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Michigan on Saturday. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Nebraska fans: “There’s no doubt they wanted to storm the field, tear down the goal posts. Not on our guys' watch.”. Harbaugh: “That was a Clint Eastwood win, and we’re going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#American Football#Wolverines#Cornhuskers
Fox47News

Jim Harbaugh one-on-one: Breaking down the win over Wisconsin, 'Jump Around' celebration, and the path ahead

(WXYZ) — Jim Harbaugh and Michigan left Madison with a win over Wisconsin, leaping into the Top 10 of both the AP and coaches' polls. In his weekly one-on-one 'Inside the Huddle' conversation on Action News, Harbaugh told Brad Galli the Wolverines battled back after an early fourth-down conversion that failed. He loved how the defense stood tough, and how the offense got creative in the win.
WISCONSIN STATE
chatsports.com

Michigan Football OVERREACTION Sunday - Michigan Top 10, Jim Harbaugh Silences Doubters | Highlights

Michigan, Michigan Wolverines football, Jim Harbaugh, Wisconsin, United States Department of Defense, Twitter, BetMGM. Michigan Football rumors, news and OVERREACTIONS are presented by BetQL - get a 1-year Subscription for FREE when you deposit $10 w/BetMGM and make 1st $10 bet via this link: https://www.chatsports.com/michiganMGM. Michigan Football beats Wisconsin in Madison 38-17 - On today’s Michigan Football Report overreaction Sunday - Chat Sports host James Yoder breaks down what Michigan fans are overreacting to on Twitter, Facebook, Reddit and message boards like MGoBlog, TheWolverine and MLive. Help us get to 15,000 Subs - only need 30 more! https://www.youtube.com/michigantv?su... Michigan Football Poll Questions: 1-Word to describe the Michigan Football offense What is your confidence level in McNamara moving forward?
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
On3.com

Jim Harbaugh, Donte Williams watching On300 LB Lander Barton

Two Power Five head coaches made the trip to Salt Lake City on Wednesday night to watch four-star linebacker Lander Barton. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, as well as USC interim head coach Donte Williams and linebackers coach Michael Hutchings were all in attendance to watch Barton play in an unusual Wednesday night game for Salt Lake City Brighton.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
chatsports.com

Michigan football gives Jim Harbaugh first win as underdog in rout of Wisconsin, 38-17

MADISON, Wis. — They danced away their demons between the third and fourth quarter. Twenty long years had passed since the Michigan football team traveled to Madison, Wis., and escaped Camp Randall Stadium victorious, not since a field goal in the wanning seconds secured a win in the fall of 2001. Classes of Wolverines had come to Ann Arbor and been tormented by these pesky Badgers, and blowout losses the last two seasons created legions of skeptics who assumed this trip would be the same.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Everything Jim Harbaugh said during his pre-Nebraska media availability

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Celebrations for Michigan's big road win over Wisconsin will be short-lived this week with the Wolverines have yet another difficult road test on its hands this weekend as the Wolverines are preparing to travel to Nebraska for a primetime tilt against the Huskers on Saturday. U-M...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Michigan's Run Game, Offensive Output At Wisconsin Impressed Jim Harbaugh

There weren’t a lot of big running plays in Michigan’s 38-17 win at Wisconsin, but the Wolverines ran enough to keep the Badgers honest. That opened it up for the passing game, and redshirt freshman Cade McNamara did his part in hitting enough throws and protecting the ball to rout Paul Chryst’s team in a big road victory.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy