UFC

Melvin Guillard brutally knocked out with one punch by Joe Riggs in BKFC match (Video)

By Adam D Martin
 7 days ago
Former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard was brutally knocked out with one punch by veteran Joe Riggs in a BKFC match that took place this weekend. Guillard and Riggs were former UFC stars, but in the latter stages of their fighting careers, both men are now signed to BKFC. For Guillard, he is now 38 years old and was winless in his last 13 combat sports bouts. While Guillard was once one of the top lightweight fighters in MMA, that was over a decade ago. Now 20 years into his fighting career, Guillard is no longer the same explosive KO artist he once was. In fact, he is now the one who is getting knocked out. And on Saturday, he was brutally knocked out yet again, this time by Riggs.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 35

Grimm Reaper Rippin It
6d ago

Boy went down faster than a Kardashian at a NAACP convention.

Reply(2)
18
