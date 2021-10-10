CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders Need to Flush Out Mistakes From Last Week

By Hikaru Kudo
RaiderMaven
 7 days ago

Happy game day Raider Nation.

As the Las Vegas Raiders head home to Allegiant Stadium today to host the Chicago Bears, it’s an opportunity for them to hit the reset button.

More importantly, it’s an opportunity for them to fix the mistakes they made last week.

The biggest thing I think the Raiders need to fix this week: Penalties.

Last week, the Silver and Black had seven penalties for 58 yards. That’s the damage to the team itself when it doesn’t need to happen.

The Raiders need to be more efficient on third downs today as well.

Las Vegas went four for 13 last weekend on third down.

That is way too low of a third-down efficiency to be an effective offensive powerhouse.

Another major issue from last week is the ground game.

The Silver and Black relied on the not yet 100 percent healthy Josh Jacobs, who ran for 40 yards on 13 carries.

I don’t necessarily blame Jacobs alone but 40 yards on the ground, 48 in total as a team, is not what the Raiders need if they want to be successful on the field.

The ground game needs to be there today.

Jacobs is active while backup Peyton Barber is questionable to play today. More importantly, running back Jalen Richard has been activated for today’s game and hopefully, he can help with the ground game support.

If the Raiders want to beat the Bears today, they have to flush out the mistakes from last week.

