New Haven, CT

This Week in CT: The debate over Columbus Day rages on

WTNH
WTNH
 7 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Columbus Day weekend, but there’s been a push in recent years to abolish the holiday and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day.

Indigenous Peoples Day to replace Columbus Day in Hartford

News 8’s Dennis House talked to an expert about the evolution of the holiday and what it might turn into in the future.

Italia 205
7d ago

There is no other day on Columbus Day except COLUMBUS DAY. Always was Columbus Day and always will be COLUMBUS DAY. 🇺🇸🇮🇹

