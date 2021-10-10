Forum to Promote Norristown’s Smart Growth with Development Oct. 14
NORRISTOWN, PA — The Municipality of Norristown is inviting the community to learn about economic development initiatives and projects during a special event next week. Municipal and other local leaders will meet at the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. to highlight the progression of development projects throughout the municipality. This special forum will highlight economic development successes that will bring new job opportunities and housing options to Norristown.www.mychesco.com
