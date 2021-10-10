Forum to Promote Norristown’s Smart Growth with Development Oct. 14

— Berks County officials have stated that they are aware the mail-in ballots for the 2021 General Election are requiring more postage than a single standard stamp. The County reports it has been working with the local postmasters to send a message to all Berks County Postal facilities directing them to send through any mail-in ballots as they receive them and not return any to their senders.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO