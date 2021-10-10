CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers vs Browns odds, line: 2021 NFL picks, how to watch, live stream: Week 5 predictions from proven model

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high-flying Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) will go toe-to-toe with the Cleveland Browns' (3-1) top rushing attack in a premier AFC matchup on Sunday. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is coming off of his lowest passing yardage total of the season against the Raiders in a 28-14 win on Monday Night Football, but he still threw three touchdown passes. Browns running back Nick Chubb posted his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against Minnesota last Sunday in a 14-7 win for Cleveland. You can stream the action in select markets on Paramount+.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Cleveland Browns suffer HUGE loss for matchup vs. undefeated Cardinals

Don’t be surprised if Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals is a preview of the Super Bowl as both teams have been very good so far in 2021. That being said, when the Browns take the field on Sunday, they will be without one of their top players, Nick Chubb.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

Baker Mayfield: Browns announce tough news on injury

The Cleveland Browns announced today that quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Should there be a concern?. The questions have been mounting for the Cleveland Browns the last two weeks, was Baker Mayfield’s shoulder healthy? He suffered a big hit vs. the Houston Texans and hasn’t really looked right since.
NFL
FanSided

Raiders Game Sunday: Raiders vs Chicago odds and prediction for NFL Week 5 game

Once again playing on a short week, the Las Vegas Raiders will head home to take on the Chicago Bears after losing Monday night in Los Angeles. On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders opened up their divisional slate on the road, heading to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in a primetime matchup. Unfortunately for the Silver and Black, they once again dug themselves a huge hole, going down 21-0 at the half, and there just was not enough in the tank to come all the way back.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nfl On Cbs#American Football#Los Angeles Chargers#The Cleveland Browns#Afc#Raiders#Caesars Sportsbook#Sec#The Pga Tour#Cbs Streaming#Paramount Week#Sportsline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Should play Sunday

Clowney (elbow/knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, is expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. While nursing the elbow injury heading into a Week 5 matchup with the Chargers, Clowney was ultimately scratched ahead of the contest after experiencing knee soreness during warmups. Though both injuries were listed next to Clowney's name on the Week 6 injury report, neither is expected to prevent the edge rusher from playing. His status should be confirmed approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Browns will release their inactive list.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Nick Chubb: IR move not in consideration

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb (calf) won't be placed on injured reserve, and the running back hasn't been ruled out from returning to action Week 7 against the Broncos on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. While battling a calf injury, Chubb failed to practice in any...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy