Chargers vs Browns odds, line: 2021 NFL picks, how to watch, live stream: Week 5 predictions from proven model

Once again playing on a short week, the Las Vegas Raiders will head home to take on the Chicago Bears after losing Monday night in Los Angeles. On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders opened up their divisional slate on the road, heading to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in a primetime matchup. Unfortunately for the Silver and Black, they once again dug themselves a huge hole, going down 21-0 at the half, and there just was not enough in the tank to come all the way back.

