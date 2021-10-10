CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook VP can't give 'yes or no answer' on whether algorithms amplified insurrectionists' voices

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RWBEG_0cMt1d5500
© Carl Court/Getty Images

Facebook Vice President Nick Clegg said he couldn't give a "yes or no answer" when asked on Sunday if the social media giant's algorithm played a role in amplifying insurrectionist voices ahead of Jan. 6.

"Given we have thousands of algorithms and you have millions of people using this, I can't give you a yes or no answer to the individual personalized feeds each person uses," Clegg said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"The whole point, of course, of Facebook is that each person's newsfeed is individual to them," Chegg explained. "I can't give a sort of generic answer to each person's individual feeds. What I can say is that where we see content that we think is relevant to the investigations of law enforcement, of course we cooperate with them."

Clegg reiterated that the blame for the insurrection fell on the shoulders of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol building and those who encouraged them.

"We cooperate with law enforcement, of course, to give them content that might have shown up on our platform," Clegg said on Sunday. "But let's be clear of course Jan. 6, the responsibility for that is for the people who broke the law and inflicted the violence, who aided and abetted them, who encouraged them both in politics and in the media."

Clegg's comments regarding the social media giant's role on Jan. 6 follow Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony before a Senate panel last week.

"Facebook should not get a free pass on choices it makes to prioritize growth and virality and reactiveness over public safety. They shouldn’t get a free pass on that because they're paying for their profits right now with our safety," Haugen told the panel.

Last month, Haugen released internal documents from Facebook to The Wall Street Journal highlighting the platform's issues including its sometimes negative impact on young users.

Comments / 1

Related
Houston Chronicle

Dwight Silverman: Facebook is despicable. So why can't I quit?

Editor’s note: Dwight Silverman, the Chronicle’s long-time tech columnist returns with this column. Read him Wednesdays on houstonchronicle.com and Thursdays in the Houston Chronicle. When I watched Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s appearance on 60 Minutes earlier this month, and then saw her subsequent appearance before a congressional subcommittee, I figured...
INTERNET
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Facebook Algorithm

Facebook is not having a great week. Late last week reports emerged that the social media giant intentionally pushed content to the top of its users’ timelines that made drew angry or emotional responses. On Sunday, the whistleblower who made the allegations came forward. On Monday, Facebook and all of...
INTERNET
wfft.com

Whistleblower: Facebook will lose money if they fix algorithm. And they know it

The Facebook whistleblower who released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents from the company has revealed herself as Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who worked on civic integrity issues at the company. The documents have sparked a firestorm at the company and have even...
INTERNET
The Motley Fool

Facebook and Google's Clones Can't Stop TikTok's Growth

TikTok has grown despite efforts to clone its product by competitors. The service has shrugged off challenges from Facebook and Google's previous efforts to squash it. TikTok is becoming very attractive for valuable e-commerce ad spending. Since launching globally four years ago, TikTok's user growth has been insane. It started...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Clegg
Mahoning Matters

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS | Why can't Facebook be held more accountable?

“I saw Facebook repeatedly encounter conflicts between its own profit and our safety. Facebook consistently resolved these conflicts in favor of its own profits. The result has been more division, more harm, more lies, more threats, and more combat. In some cases, this dangerous online talk has led to actual violence that harms and even kills people.”
INTERNET
Vice

Facebook Can’t Be Saved

“I joined Facebook because I think Facebook has the potential to bring out the best of us,” Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said at the top of her testimony in a Senate hearing on Tuesday. But she continued, “I’m here today because I believe Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy.”
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Facebook whistleblower tells Senate the company can't fix itself

A popular refrain at today’s Senate subcommittee hearing — which focused entirely on former Facebook employee Frances Haugen’s testimony — was that Facebook and Big Tech are “facing a Big Tobacco moment,” as Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) put it. The comparison is apt. In both cases, enormous conglomerates withheld information about their products’ harmful effects in the pursuit of maximized profits; in both cases, the government had to step in to provide oversight and regulation when the corporations themselves failed to do so.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Ex-Facebook data scientist on algorithm: They don't make it easy to opt out

Jennifer Aniston's new LolaVie Glossing Detangler is a hair care. Most stock quote data provided by BATS. Market indices are shown in real time, except for the DJIA, which is delayed by two minutes. All times are ET. Disclaimer. Morningstar: Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Factset: FactSet Research Systems Inc.2018. All rights reserved. Chicago Mercantile Association: Certain market data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Dow Jones: The Dow Jones branded indices are proprietary to and are calculated, distributed and marketed by DJI Opco, a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and have been licensed for use to S&P Opco, LLC and CNN. Standard & Poor's and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. All content of the Dow Jones branded indices Copyright S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC 2018 and/or its affiliates.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algorithms#Facebook Vp#Cnn#The Wall Street Journal
Mercury News

Pitts: Maybe you can’t fix Facebook. But signing off is a breeze

Did anyone ever think of that? As a whistleblower releases damning information, as Congress holds another hearing into the harm the company does, the implicit assumption is that the social-media giant can be reformed, that with the right combination of algorithmic tweaks and legislative remedies, it can cease being a malevolent force. Even whistleblower Frances Haugen says that her aim in giving a trove of embarrassing internal documents to the Wall Street Journal was not to harm Facebook, but to fix it.
INTERNET
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Facebook is willing to open algorithms to regulators, global VP says

Facebook’s chief spokesman said the company is willing to subject itself to greater oversight to ensure its algorithms are performing as intended and aren’t harming users. Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president for global affairs, defended the company’s business practices against accusations from a whistleblower that it had put profits ahead of users’ well-being.
INTERNET
mediaite.com

Facebook Exec Nick Clegg Waffles on Whether the Social Network Amplified Jan. 6th Under Intense Grilling From CNN’s Dana Bash: Can’t Say ‘Yes or No’

CNN’s Dana Bash took Facebook’s Vice-President for Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, to task over the recent revelations and accusations involving the social media platform. Bash interviewed Clegg on Sunday for State of the Union, where the conversation focused on Facebook’s awareness of social media’s negative impact on children, plus the allegations of whistleblower Frances Haugen. The interview comes after Haugen testified before Congress with her claims that the social network constantly puts profits ahead of public safety, and that they facilitated several other detrimental impacts on society.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Facebook’s Nick Clegg ‘can’t say’ whether platform’s algorithm helped inspire US Capitol riot

Facebook’s Nick Clegg ‘can’t say’ whether platform’s algorithm helped inspire US Capitol riot. Facebook’s Nick Clegg refused to give a straight answer when pressed whether the social media giant’s algorithm helped inspire the 6 January Capitol riot. Mr Clegg claimed on CNN that Facebook’s algorithm actually worked as “giant spam...
PROTESTS
Crain's Cleveland Business

Don’t answer to algorithms, put data to work for you

From tracking campaign KPIs to monitoring fundamental business metrics, leading organizations rely on data to guide their decision-making. While analytics have become table stakes in marketing, many great brands have found their competitive advantage by using data. What separates good from great is the role data plays in the decision-making process. Does it drive decision-making, or does it inform decision-making?
TECHNOLOGY
Vulture

Is This a Room Asks Questions America Can’t Answer

There ought to be an easy response to the question in the title of the play Is This a Room. When after about an hour someone finally asks it, a pack of FBI agents are clustered around a young woman in a corner of her house. It’s a simple question, but it still turns ambiguous and bizarre. If a room isn’t a room, what is it? In Tina Satter’s eerie, essential play about the NSA-leaker Reality Winner, the nature of everything seems to waver. Nothing is as it seems. Is this an arrest? Is this the truth? Is this a play?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mississippifreepress.org

‘I’m Not An Anti-Vaxxer’: Mississippi Public Health President Resigns After Vaccine, Ivermectin Comments

Dr. Catherine Moring, president of the Mississippi Public Health Association, resigned her leadership role in the organization late last week after questioning the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in a Bloomberg article, instead crediting the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin for protecting her during her own infection. In Moring’s interview...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

362K+
Followers
41K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy