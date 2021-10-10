Car bomb in Yemen targets officials, kills six others

Civil groups in Haiti called Sunday for the immediate release of American missionaries abducted a day earlier by one of the criminal gangs proliferating around the capital Port-au-Prince amid spreading insecurity. "We call for the liberation of the persons kidnapped, whether American citizens or of other nationalities," said Gedeon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, based in the capital. He said the current situation was "detrimental to human dignity." The group of 15 to 17 people, including children and by some accounts one Canadian, were kidnapped while on their way back from a visit to an orphanage some 30 kilometers (20 miles) east of the capital, a Haitian security source told AFP. Some members of the Ohio-based missionary group were on their first trip to Haiti, the source said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO