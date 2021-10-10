Car bomb in Yemen targets officials, kills six others
By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
7 days ago
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — At least six people were killed Sunday in Yemen's port city of Aden by a car bomb that targeted two senior government officials who survived, an official said. The explosion targeted the convoy of Agriculture Minister Salem al-Socotrai and Aden’s Gov. Ahmed Lamlas in the district...
Five people have been killed in a car-bomb attack targeting the governor of Aden, the seat of Yemen's internationally recognised government, security sources said on Sunday. Aden, in southern Yemen, is home to a separatist movement that last year precariously integrated into the central government, and both have long been aligned against Huthi rebels in a grinding civil war.
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say clashes between separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates and a rival splinter group in the southern port city of Aden killed at least 10 people including four civilians. The fighting has taken place in Aden’s residential neighborhood of Crater, where the presidential palace and other government buildings are located. The officials said a dozen fighters were also wounded in the clashes. Residents reported hearing heavy gunfire and shelling that hit apartment buildings. The fighting subsided by Saturday evening after the UAE-created Security Belt group deployed reinforcements to the neighborhood.
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — U.N. aid workers and Yemeni officials say Houthi rebels have continued their weekslong blockade of a district in the central province of Marib. They say that’s blocking humanitarian aid and movement of its 37,000 people. The officials say the Iranian-backed Houthis have advanced in the district of Abdiya, south of Marib city, in recent weeks, forcing troops of the internationally recognized government to retreat. The attack on Abdiya is part of the Houthis’ offensive to capture the government-held city of Marib. The rebels have been trying for years to seize Marib. They intensified their offensive in February.
On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — US religious group says 17 missionaries including children kidnapped by gang in Haiti as they returned from orphanage. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Civil groups in Haiti called Sunday for the immediate release of American missionaries abducted a day earlier by one of the criminal gangs proliferating around the capital Port-au-Prince amid spreading insecurity.
"We call for the liberation of the persons kidnapped, whether American citizens or of other nationalities," said Gedeon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, based in the capital. He said the current situation was "detrimental to human dignity."
The group of 15 to 17 people, including children and by some accounts one Canadian, were kidnapped while on their way back from a visit to an orphanage some 30 kilometers (20 miles) east of the capital, a Haitian security source told AFP.
Some members of the Ohio-based missionary group were on their first trip to Haiti, the source said.
Mexican drug cartels are now warring along the Texas border for control of access to the United States as the Biden administration continues to ignore the crisis – especially its human toll in many respects, according to investigative reporter Sara Carter. Carter told Fox News’ “Hannity” on Wednesday that cartels...
According to a top UN official, the Taliban has promised him that “very soon” all Afghan girls will be able to attend secondary schools. Balkh, Jawzjan, and Samangan in the northwest, Kunduz in the northeast, and Urozgan in the southwest, according to UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi, who visited Kabul last week, have permitted girls to attend secondary school.
Haiti is once again struggling with a spike in gang-related kidnappings that had diminished after President Jovenel Moïse was fatally shot at his private residence on July 7, and following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck southwest Haiti in August and killed more than 2,200 people.
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The United States must find up to 17 U.S. missionaries reported kidnapped in Haiti and see if it can negotiate their release without paying a ransom or should use the military or police to secure their freedom, a U.S. congressman said on Sunday. Gang members...
MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s socialist government said it would suspend negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro to face money laundering charges. Jorge Rodríguez, who has been heading the government’s delegation, said his team wouldn’t travel to...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A group of 17 U.S. missionaries, including children, was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage, according to […]
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A gang blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti is now accused of kidnapping 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization, including a 2-year-old, police said Sunday. The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group — which also included some elderly people...
MOSCOW (AP) — A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has landed after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the International Space Station. The capsule, descending under a red-and-white striped parachute after entering Earth’s atmosphere, landed upright in the steppes of Kazakhstan on schedule at 0435 GMT Sunday with Oleg Novitskiy, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko aboard.
Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
The fate of dissidents languishing in Egypt's prisons has long been under scrutiny, but one veteran is leveraging his political prowess in a bid to have them released.
Mohamed al-Sadat, 66, nephew of former president Anwar al-Sadat, the first Arab leader to strike peace with Israel, has long been a fixture of Egypt's political scene.
Now, he has become an unofficial negotiator advocating on behalf of figures imprisoned under the uncompromising administration of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
"Dialogue with the state's institutions isn't just a one-man job, there are many others in close contact... but lately we've been successful in using a language that is being listened to," he told AFP in his plush office in an upscale Cairo suburb.
