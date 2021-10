JANE LEW — Mountaineer RV & Outdoor Center held a grand celebration on Wednesday to welcome the public to their new location in Jane Lew. Owners Gina and Joe Starett of Lewis County, along with their children Emma and Hunter, began this adventure about three years ago, following a pursuit to find their own camper. The couple noted they were tired of traveling out of state for such purchases and behold… Mountaineer RV & Outdoor Center. Over the last three years, the Starett’s business has continued to grow into what is now the state’s premier place to shop for a recreational vehicle and supplies.

