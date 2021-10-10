American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 8 recap: Inside

American Horror Story started out more like American Crime Story on Wednesday, with a pair of presidents conspiring to enact one of history’s most notorious assassinations. In the black-and-white world that was, Ike and Dick (aka Richard Nixon, played by One Tree Hill’s Uncle Keith!) caught wind that JFK was planning to expose a secret human-alien pact made several years earlier. More specifically, in exchange for access to their sweet space technology, Ike allowed the extraterrestrials to abduct 5,000 humans per year to serve as test subjects. That sure sounded like a lot of innocent people at first, but after we saw how much Mamie enjoyed her microwaved salisbury steak, the deal really started to feel worth it. Come on, you heard the woman. It was “melt-in-your-mouth delicious!”
