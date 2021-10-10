CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nestlé adds plant-based egg and shrimp on menu in bid to tap into vegan growth

Nestlé SA, the Vevey-headquartered Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation, had been brewing off an option to roll out plant-based egg and shrimp, which the Swiss food industry mogul had claimed to have closely imitated the taste, nutritional value and performance of original eggs and shrimps, suggesting a sagacious move aimed at broadening its portfolio in a fast-growing vegan food substitutes market.

