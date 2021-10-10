Feeling summer-like today; tracking storm potential Monday evening
A few light showers developed last night with a passage of a warm front. The boundary is now north of central Indiana and the strong southerly wind flow will help drive the temperatures up later this afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s are expected today, which is normally the average high for the summer months in Indianapolis. The record for the date is 88° set back in 2010. The forecast high for the city this afternoon is 86°.fox59.com
