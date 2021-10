Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers Matchup Preview (10/17/21) On Sunday, the Panthers suffered a disappointing loss to the Eagles in a game they truly should have won based on how both teams played. Sam Darnold threw three interceptions in an uncharacteristically poor game based on how he has played this season. Minnesota barely escaped with a win over the Lions in a game they should be none too pleased with either. Both of these teams are hopeful of making a bid for a Wild Card spot in the NFC, but they need to turn some things around to make that happen.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO