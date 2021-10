At first glimpse, it looks like The Last Duel could be a deeply cringe-worthy experience. Its subject matter involves two men fighting over a rape accusation. The director is a man and two of the three screenwriters are men. But this high-wire act ends up yielding one of the best films of Ridley Scott’s industrious career as he uses his period drama bona fides to draw us deeper into a brutal, nasty, masculine-dominated world that’s far too familiar to our own. Over 600 years may have passed since the events of The Last Duel, but the script from Nicole Holofcener and co-writers and co-stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck brilliantly shows the full truth not from fragile men but from a woman whose survival rests on seeing the world as it is and not reliant on myths of honor and love. With stunning performances across the cast, immaculate production design, and the same kind of “unleash hell” historical nastiness of works like Gladiator and Kingdom of Heaven, The Last Duel is a captivating drama that cuts to the heart of toxic masculinity and the systems it imposes.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO